Richardson welcomed by Council

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

Local government officials in LaFayette have been busy looking for ways to improve the communities aging water system. An announcement on Monday evening has shown progress in the area of getting qualified people in place. Superintendent Ann Gleaton addressed LaFayette’s city council on Monday evening to show special recognition to a new highly qualified employee for the city of LaFayette.

Superintendent Gleaton recognized S T Richardson before council. The unique young man brings a level of education to LaFayette that is much appreciated to the city. Richardson recently completed his Grade IV state water exam through the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. In addition to that achievement he is also certified in waste water management. Superintendent Gleaton sees Richardson as a great asset to the city of LaFayette and its residents.

It was a grueling road for the Hurtsboro, Alabama native. Before taking the exam he had to endure a year of training at water plant in LaFayette. He also had to embark upon 60 hours of class time work through the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. The coursework was grueling, but not something the 2011 Auburn University graduate could not handle. He graduated from Auburn in 2011 with a Bachelor’s Degree in agricultural with an core study area of horticulture.

The humble Richardson sat alongside his mother and father at the Monday evening council meeting. He was humble in his words as he told members of LaFayette’s council, “I am happy to be an operator for the city of LaFayette,” said Richardson. Superintendent Gleaton had many more words of praise to say as she describe Richardsaon as a very dedicated hard worker and a great asset to the city of LaFayette.

Richardson states he is in for the long term for LaFayette and its residents. He will work as an operator with the city’s water department.