Rivalry game cancelled due to weather

By Pamela Holloway

Correspondent

After a seemingly long Christmas break, it was finally here Friday, January 6, 2017. This was the date of the first meeting of the year between the LaFayette Bulldogs and the Lanett Panthers on the basketball court.

People from LaFayette, Lanett, and surrounding areas were all anxiously awaiting what the night of January 6, had in store for them. Fans from all around were filled with anticipation about the game, but it all came to a screeching halt after the game was cancelled due to suspected snow flurries.

School was also cancelled for Friday because of the suspected severe weather. Thursday as many of us layed down to sleep we were expecting to wake up to a snow filled ground/a winter wonderland on Friday morning. But to our disappointment we only got cold air, frost, and very little ice.

Tickets for the game were all ready nearly sold out and the game hadn›t even taken place. With this being one of the biggest rivalry games in the area, it was sort of a let down to most for the game not to take place. At the end of the day, the game was rescheduled for January 16, 2017, at Panther Gymnasium in Lanett, AL.

The Bulldogs and Panthers will play on the 16th, and face each other AGAIN that Friday, January 20. It’s going to be a busy week for both schools as these games will have a great impact on the area standings

Bulldog Varsity Roster

Coach: Desmond Holloway

Nicholas Beatty

JaQauvion Boston-Gaines

Jadarious Crimm

Daquan Giddeons

Zavier Holloway

LaFrederick McCurty

TaMarrion Moore

Zarion Moore

Dalen Peters

KeAndre Peterson

Jamethius Reese

Markevion Shealey

Jadarrion Vines

Iverson Williams