Home News School Rivalry game cancelled due to weather
School
0

Rivalry game cancelled due to weather

0
0

Rivalry game cancelled due to weather

Allen scores all of CA JV’s points in loss

lizzie Keebler copy
now playing

CA JV girls led by Keebler’s 17 in win

Tori Harmon copy
now playing

Lady Rebels edged 41-35

Jake Burton copy
now playing

Evangel prevails over Rebels, 43-26

A1 Workers
now playing

LaFayette beautification begins with sidewalks

Family of plant worker files suit

A1 Hosanna Home
now playing

Agencies contribute $10K for Hosanna Home purchases

A2 Snow
now playing

Could see SNOW this weekend

A2 Bill #3
now playing

Forbidden Territory

Wilcox Mike 2
now playing

Mike’s Musings - I will gladly go to Hell

The LaFayette Bulldogs Varsity Basketball Team.

By Pamela Holloway
Correspondent

After a seemingly long Christmas break, it was finally here Friday, January 6, 2017. This was the date of the first meeting of the year between the LaFayette Bulldogs and the Lanett Panthers on the basketball court.

People from LaFayette, Lanett, and surrounding areas were all anxiously awaiting what the night of January 6, had in store for them. Fans from all around were filled with anticipation about the game, but it all came to a screeching halt after the game was cancelled due to suspected snow flurries.

School was also cancelled for Friday because of the suspected severe weather. Thursday as many of us layed down to sleep we were expecting to wake up to a snow filled ground/a winter wonderland on Friday morning. But to our disappointment we only got cold air, frost, and very little ice.

Tickets for the game were all ready nearly sold out and the game hadn›t even taken place. With this being one of the biggest rivalry games in the area, it was sort of a let down to most for the game not to take place. At the end of the day, the game was rescheduled for January 16, 2017, at Panther Gymnasium in Lanett, AL.
The Bulldogs and Panthers will play on the 16th, and face each other AGAIN that Friday, January 20. It’s going to be a busy week for both schools as these games will have a great impact on the area standings

Bulldog Varsity Roster

Coach: Desmond Holloway
Nicholas Beatty
JaQauvion Boston-Gaines
Jadarious Crimm
Daquan Giddeons
Zavier Holloway
LaFrederick McCurty
TaMarrion Moore
Zarion Moore
Dalen Peters
KeAndre Peterson
Jamethius Reese
Markevion Shealey
Jadarrion Vines
Iverson Williams

Related posts:

  1. Bulldogs struggle at holiday tournament
  2. Randolph County topples LaFayette
  3. Bulldog basketball loses to Coosa
  4. Bulldogs no match for high powered Lanett offense
slandon
Related Posts
A5 Eastside

Eastside Pre-K shares the Christmas love

slandon 0

Five Points offers greetings

slandon 0
A9 5th Grade Spelling Bee

Eastside announces spelling bee winners

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video