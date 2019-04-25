Home Around Town Robbery suspect arrested in Huntsville
On 04/15/2019 Officers from the Lanett Police De-partment were dispatched to the Marathon gas station in Lanett in refer-ence to an armed robbery. Upon arrival investigation revealed that Karl Rambo entered the store and brandished a pocket knife. He left the store with an undisclosed amount of currency and the clerk’s vehicle. On 04/19/2019 Deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee, acting upon information from the Huntsville, AL Police De-partment, arrested Rambo after a high speed pursuit. Rambo is currently in the Lincoln County Detention Center on local charges. Rambo is a suspect in two robberies and a car theft in Huntsville , as well as being wanted in Lanett for the robbery of the Mara-thon gas station

