Round Our Town

By Charlotte Blasingame

Well, it seems that this week’s column will be a lot of apologizing for me, “Egg in my face” so to speak! First of all, in my column titled “Fairy Tales Do Come True” I named the girls Jessica and Laura all wrong. It’s my understanding Laura is Douglas Harmon’s daughter who just graduated from Valdosta College and Jessica is Woody’s daughter a senior at Chambers Academy. I am so sorry for this confusion of the girls. Regardless of names it still stands that everyone enjoyed every minute in New York City. Another mess up was mentioning Ms. Louise Cox prior student, class of ‘83 who lives in Vermont was the person who found her through this newspaper, not, a friend from Michigan. You can tell I wasn’t feeling very good last week.

Speaking of Louise Cox, she just returned from Texas visiting her sister and grandson, will have more on this visit in the near future as well as her recent trip to Iceland.

The sidewalks downtown are getting close to completion and I must say I will be so glad not having to listen to jack hammers and parking on the side of the building. We all have our comfort zones and when they are all out of “wack” it makes for not a good day..

Still no opening date on Stephanie’s previously known as Dari D. I keep looking for any activity next door and there hasn’t been any in quite a while. So for all those who have been asking me I wish I had answers but I guess we just have to wait patiently. I’m keeping a close eye on it though!

Get well wishes to all our sick and shut in’s.

Don’t forget Ladies Bible Study Wednesday morning 10:00am First Baptist Church LaFayette in the Fellowship Hall.