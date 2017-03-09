Round our Town

By Charlotte Blasingame

I am so excited to report on how beautiful our town is beginning to look! The new wrought iron railings going up on the sidewalks look awesome. Also, while you are looking be sure and notice the handrails, a great useful added attraction.. I have been saying and will continue to say how much I love this town and the work that is being done with our new administration (aka Mayor and City Council) is to be commended. Not only the new look, but also, the Recreation and Parks Department, with Councilmen Tony Thomas as Chairman and Councilmen Neal McCurdy and Michael Ellis! Yes we are in the process of a new city park but, I’m talking about Avondale Park home for T Ball and Dixie League baseball. Sign up sheets are out now so if you have a child old enough (5-12yrs old) to play ball please get them signed up by March 25th at J. P. Powell Middle School cost of $40.00.

President of The Committee is Danny Williams and I’m sure plans to practice will begin soon. I promise to keep you posted as I have heard different ones say we don’t have anything for our kids, so the way I see it, we have plenty opportunity now.. Let’s all pull together and get our kids involved. I have been advised there is also a summer basketball program available as well.

Just a reminder Going Home opening for Ed O’Neal and the Dixie Melody Boys will be in concert March 11, 2017 Union Hill Community Center 4524 County Road 53 LaFayette. Singing will begin at 6:00pm (CST). Sack lunches Bar B Que sandwiches with trimmings will be available at 4:00pm. $7.00 per sack. Proceeds from Love Offering, and Cake Auction will go to the Big Oak Boys and Girls Ranch. For additional information please call Mae 334-864-8272.

So glad Margaret Miller is feeling much better after a visit to the ER Sunday morning. Apparently she had a bad case of Bronchitis, nothing that a little shot won’t take care of. Please remember our sick and shut ins unable to get out of their homes this week. Don’t forget Women’s Wednesday Morning Bible Class at First Baptist Church LaFayette 10;00am in the Fellowship Hall. I would also like to remind everyone to start praying if you haven’t already for our County Wide Revival to be held this summer. Rumor has it LaFayette has a Pizza Restaurant in the making downtown! As things progress and I hear more, I will definitely let you know.

Until next week