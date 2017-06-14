Round our Town 6-14-17

By Charlotte Blasingame

After celebrating a wonderful weekend with family we are home! Really enjoyed a few days with my daughter Anjanette Montano from Hedgesville, West Virginia! So hard to believe on Wednesday she and her husband will be boarding a plane traveling to New Mexico to enjoy a reunion with his family!

Monday night The Essie J. Handy Historical Association had the opportunity to share with the Mayor and Council our vision for the Handy cemetery. Even though there are other things that are taking priority we just wanted to show them our hopes for future plans concerning beautification of this city cemetery. We felt so honored to have in attendance the late Mrs. Handy’s son and wife Albert and Cathy Handy of Long Island New York, daughter Mrs. Hattie Handy Manning of LaFayette and grandson Mr. Marty Nunn of Atlanta, Ga. Kudos to the city for cutting down the pine trees at the entrance of the cemetery. I would like to invite everyone to a work day planned Saturday June 24th at the cemetery located 402 B Street SW in LaFayette, 8am till noon refreshments will be available. Lets all join together for the betterment of our community!

Here is a reminder about Peyton’s Pals Cornhole Tournament Saturday June 17th. Chambers County Agriculture Park 1200 Alabama Hwy 77 LaFayette. Check in time is 8:30 CST with the tournament beginning at 10:00am sharp. Entry fee is $50.00 per team, double elimination. Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. American Cornhole rules and regulations will apply. Team will consist of 2 players. Game will consist of 21 points. All proceeds from the tournament will go to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. There will be lots of fun, food and music.. please plan to attend and let me encourage you.. if you have not become one of Peyton’s Pals (our own Peyton Lamb) please support her! CF bracelets with her name on it are for sale as well! Let’s show her how much we love her! Make your plans now!!

Happy Anniversary to Linda and James Hinkle, and one I failed to mention last week was Ben and Alane Thompson..Both of these couples are an inspiration to all who know them. Congratulations !!! Happy Birthday to Lyn Brown hope she is enjoying the Florida sun.

Bible schools are still going on in our area. June 19-22 First Baptist LaFayette will be hosting their Bible School from 9am CST till 12 noon each day!

Unfortunately, Angela Trammell Tines will be home bound for several weeks due to a fall in her barn this past week! Poor Angela broke 5 bones in her foot as well as the shin bone close to her knee. Wishes for a speedy recovery Angela.

Georges Farmers Market is the place to be Friday June 16th if you want to enjoy a Sunset Concert.

BBQ plates will be served, Adult $7.00 Kids $5.00 each. Music starts 6 pm CST.

Please remember to pray for our sick and shut ins.

Until next week