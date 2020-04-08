Ruining the economy is not the answer, tests are

By Mike Wilcox, Publisher

Am I a traitor because I don’t necessarily believe what comes out of Trump’s or Fauci’s mouth? Maybe. Should I be fined $1000 for refusing to wear a mask? Many of you would think so. Because my view of this pandemic might be different than the official government version, should I be taken to task? I don’t think so.



In fact I blame the federal government, in particular the Center for Disease Control (CDC) for not being prepared and stepping up to meet the demand coronavirus has created. I blame the feds and the CDC for not having the test kits necessary to test our population.



Just last week we heard from President Trump and his task force, essentially bragging, we were now testing 100,000 people a day. Out of a population of 350,000,000, 100,000 a day is nothing to brag about. If we were to test everyone in the U.S. at the 100,000 a day rate it would take 3500 days or nearly 10 years. Do you understand how ridiculous that sounds?



Testing has been far and away the Achilles heal of this pandemic. The fact that our great leaders cannot figure out a way to test more people has crippled our nation. If we could test 500,000 or 1,000,000 a day we could isolate those that were positive, and allow the rest of us to return to our everyday activities.



But again, we can’t do this, because we don’t have the test kits and it still takes time to get the results. Where is good ole American ingenuity? Why is this such a complicated process? It shouldn’t be.



We heard the task force, or those representing it, again bragging about the test kit Abbott Laboratories has developed that would produce results in 10 to 15 minutes. We heard words like “game changer” and “a miracle. Guess what, folks? Abbott hasn’t produced a million of these. Not even 100,000. Since it was announced, we have 5000, yes only 5000 manufactured as of last Friday. What the heck?



Worse yet, some of those who show symptoms of coronavirus are having a difficult time even getting tested. I have a friend that spent an entire day at an emergency room pleading for a test kit. His symptoms were typical- spiked fear, incessant cough and aches and pains. Do you think he could get tested? Nope.



Other countries, ie. Sweden, South Korea, and Singapore were able to wrap their arms around this problem quickly. They isolated those that tested positive. They took temperatures of those entering public places or stores. They ended “stay at home” orders and opened businesses back up because they were able to test a good portion of their population. China claims to have done the same, but I wouldn’t believe anything that comes out of that despicable country.



We on the other hand continue to struggle. We don’t have enough test kits. We don’t have enough ventilators, scrubs, face masks, etc. etc. Everyone is in a panic because they think the world is coming to an end. Everyone thinks the virus is gonna kill them. We’ve been whipped in to a fervor by social media and the media.



I’m here to tell you to calm down. This virus is no different than SARS, Ebola and others that have infected our country. In my opinion we have more to worry about after the virus runs it’s course. Some foresee a wave of crime, suicides, mental illness, alcoholism and drugs spurred on by the fact that many of us won’t have jobs and many of our local businesses will be bankrupted. The unemployment rate has already escalated to an all time high. If you don’t think that means more crime and social discourse, then I want what your drinking.



This world, our country, our state could get ugly real fast. But because we couldn’t test adequately, and couldn’t isolate those who were sick, we have had to destroy our economy and as a result many individuals, families and businesses. I pray I am in wrong.