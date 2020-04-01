Home News School Sack Lunch Program for Students Going Well
Sack Lunch Program for Students Going Well

Sack Lunch Program for Students Going Well

The daily distribution of sack lunches through the Chambers County School District to children who are currently out of school due to the coronavirus pandemic is proceeding well, and will continue as long as the shutdown lasts.

“Though next week would normally be our spring break period, we will not stop serving meals,” said Chambers County School Superintendent Dr. Kelli Hodge. “In addition to our regular lunchroom workers, who are doing a great job with the preparation of food, we’ve had volunteers assisting us at each site with packaging for distribution. Some people are even picking up multiple bags for children in their neighborhood, so it has truly been a community effort.”

Hodge said J. P. Powell Middle School in LaFayette is the only location no longer being used as a distribution site because of low participation. Therefore, Eastside Elementary will be the pickup point for children in LaFayette.

Any child in Chambers County between the ages of 3 and 18 are eligible to receive the meals through designated local schools according to the following schedule Monday through Friday:

Eastside Elementary School from 9:00 until 10:00 a.m. CDT.

Five Points School from 9:50 until 10:50 a.m. CDT.

LaFayette Lanier Elementary School from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. EDT.

Fairfax Elementary School from 8:45 until 9:45 a.m. EDT.

Huguley Elementary School from 9:20 until 10:20 a.m. EDT.

Meals are available for pickup only. Anyone without transportation to a distribution site should contact Montray Thompson at 334-864-9343, extension 10202.

