Saloon seeks private club status

During Monday after-

noons Chambers County

Commission meeting in

LaFayette a local business

owner approached com-

mission seeking to change

the status of her license

in an effort to provide a

location for youth to spend

time in a rural part of

Chambers County.

Kerrie Welch is the

owner of the Southern

Saloon located on County

Road 237 in northern

Chambers County. The

rural bar which is often the

scene of weekly concerts

and fun in Chambers

County is looking for a

way to allow youth in the

area to come in and play

pool, enjoy a coke, and

stay out of trouble.

Welch believes the way

to do that would be to

change the classification

of the bar to a private club.

As of right now Welch

told commissioners that

her business only caters to

clients over the age of 19.

When she first opened the

business, she had several

younger people making

an attempt to get into the

saloon.

Welch noted that several

young people in the area

do not have anything to

do and she hopes to allow

them to come into the busi-ess and shoot pool and

have a Coke in an effort to

stay out of trouble. Welch

told commission members

that she had spoken with

the ABC board and that

making the saloon a pri-

vate club would allow her

to allow persons under the

age of 19 in the business

for a limited time frame.

Welch also noted that

being classified as private

club would allow her

business to be open on

Sundays and generate ad-

ditional revenue. The issue

of Sunday alcohol sales

in Chambers County is

something that will already

appear on the ballot in

November.

Commissioners made no

decision on the matter at

Monday’s meeting. County

Attorney Skip McCoy

noted that he will take a

look at the application she

submits to the ABC Board

in October and will take a

very close look at the time

change and how it will

work. There seemed to be

some concern about a time

change between getting

under age patrons out and

transition to allowing only

adults in.