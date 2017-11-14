Samuel Marcus Harris, age 66, of Auburn, Alabama passed away November 4, 2017 at the Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama. He was born on September 16, 1951 in Lafayette, Alabama to Cenus Burton Harris and George Robert Harris of Roanoke, Alabama. He attended Handley High School (class of 1969), Southern Union, Auburn University (graduated March 1974), and then Alabama Banking School (graduated 1979). He married Jill Jordan of Enterprise, Alabama on September 14, 1974 and they had one daughter, Courtney Brook Harris, born October 21, 1979. He worked in banking and cash operations for over 25 years and lived most of his adult life in Atlanta, Georgia before returning to Auburn in 2016. He was an avid bridge player and was an active member of the Auburn Bridge Club at the time of his death. He also loved his extended family and had a passion for family history and genealogy.

He is survived by his loving daughter (Courtney Harris Sharma) and son-in-law (Sunil Kumar Sharma) and three grandchildren (Samantha Anjum Sharma, age 10, Chandler Harris Sharma, age 6, and Bodhi Kumar Sharma, age 2). He is also survived by his brother (Mr. and Mrs. Randal George Harris), one sister-in-law (Pennie Jordan), several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and many beloved cousins. He was especially fond of his niece Christie Harris Fuller and his aunt Mary Harris Irvin. The deceased is proceeded in death by his wife Jill Jordan Harris, his parents (Cenus Burton Harris, George Robert Harris, and Margaret Harris Earles), his brother-in-law (S. Mark Jordan), and his mother and father in law (Mr. And Mrs. Ralph P. Jordan). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to your favorite charity in his name. A memorial service and celebration of life will be planned in the coming weeks.

Condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, Al. is in charge of arrangements.