Home News Obituaries Sarah Shivers
Obituaries
0

Sarah Shivers

0
0

Sarah Shivers

1-31-18 LaFayette Council Recognizes Hattie Handy Manning
now playing

Council recognizes Manning

LHS off of failing list

1-31-18 American Legion IMG_3580
now playing

Plaque honors businesses who donated to Legion

Million dollar lottery ticket left unclaimed

1-31-18 Junior Miss Panacea
now playing

Leavins named Miss Panacea

1-31-18 CA Spellers Perform at District Spelling Bee Spelling bee
now playing

Hill, Allen earn spelling ribbons

1-31-18 Huguley Elementary Students Inducted into NHS
now playing

Huguley students inducted into NHS

Students prepare for county spelling bee

Eastside encourages parents to teach reading to children

44 possible flu deaths in state

Ms. Sarah F. Shivers, 78, of LaFayette, AL passed away on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at her residence.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 26, 2018, 1:00 p.m. CST at Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Michael T. Stiggers, Pastor; Officiating. Burial will follow in Handy Memorial Cemetery.

Ms. Shivers is survived by her children: one son, Mack Shivers of Lanett, AL, five daughters: Mary S. Young of Marietta, GA, Kay Thomas of West Point, GA, Lucille Melton (James), Emily Thomas and Darlene (Gary) Holloway, all of LaFayette, AL, thirteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, three special nephews, Tony Shivers, Joe Lewis (Jan) Shivers and Henry Howard, special friend, Harriet Tibbs, a host of other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

Related posts:

  1. Jimmie L. Thomas
  2. Lucile Ferguson Guice
  3. Mary Dennie Holliday
  4. Betty Starnes White
slandon
Related Posts

Jamie Adams

slandon 0

Kathy Cotney

slandon 0

Lucile Ferguson Guice

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video