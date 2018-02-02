Sarah Shivers

Ms. Sarah F. Shivers, 78, of LaFayette, AL passed away on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at her residence.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 26, 2018, 1:00 p.m. CST at Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Michael T. Stiggers, Pastor; Officiating. Burial will follow in Handy Memorial Cemetery.

Ms. Shivers is survived by her children: one son, Mack Shivers of Lanett, AL, five daughters: Mary S. Young of Marietta, GA, Kay Thomas of West Point, GA, Lucille Melton (James), Emily Thomas and Darlene (Gary) Holloway, all of LaFayette, AL, thirteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, three special nephews, Tony Shivers, Joe Lewis (Jan) Shivers and Henry Howard, special friend, Harriet Tibbs, a host of other relatives and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.