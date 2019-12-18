Home News School Sasser, Bonds Win Creative Writing
School
0

Sasser, Bonds Win Creative Writing

0
0

Sasser, Bonds Win Creative Writing

Community Events

Humor: Love Your Enemies

Mike's Musings: A Monday Morning to Forget

My Garden of Life: Iron Bowl Memories

Inside the Statehouse: Pete Turnham Epitomized the Greatest Generation

Reflections: Have A Positive Peaceful Christmas

Bulldogs Clobber Valley, Russell County, Remain Undefeated

Rebels Start Crazy Week, Wins Over Abbeville

Lanett Names Gym After Longtime Coach

Story Named Sports Illustrated All-American

Left to right are Emily Sasser and Abigail Bonds.

Chambers Academy teacher, Deborah Hamer recently oversaw the school’s Creative Writing Contest during the month of December. Mrs. Hamer is pleased to announce the school’s winners selected to advance to the AISA’s State Creative Writing Competition next month in Montgomery. Congratulations to CA’s school winners in the creative writing contest. Their entries will be entered in the following AISA grade level competitions for creative writing: 3rd-5th grade division winner, Abigail Bonds and 6th-8th grade division winner, Emily Sasser.

CA’s students were excited to participate in the creative writing portion of the AISA’s educational competitions focused on promoting excellence in academics. The AISA’s Creative Writing Contest is a statewide competition for students enrolled in independent schools throughout Alabama.

No related posts.

The LaFayette Sun
Related Posts

CA Takes Field Trip To Valley Carousel

The LaFayette Sun 0

Johnson Named “Teacher Of The Year”

The LaFayette Sun 0

5 Represent CA At District Spelling Bee

The LaFayette Sun 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video