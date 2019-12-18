Sasser, Bonds Win Creative Writing

Left to right are Emily Sasser and Abigail Bonds.

Chambers Academy teacher, Deborah Hamer recently oversaw the school’s Creative Writing Contest during the month of December. Mrs. Hamer is pleased to announce the school’s winners selected to advance to the AISA’s State Creative Writing Competition next month in Montgomery. Congratulations to CA’s school winners in the creative writing contest. Their entries will be entered in the following AISA grade level competitions for creative writing: 3rd-5th grade division winner, Abigail Bonds and 6th-8th grade division winner, Emily Sasser.

CA’s students were excited to participate in the creative writing portion of the AISA’s educational competitions focused on promoting excellence in academics. The AISA’s Creative Writing Contest is a statewide competition for students enrolled in independent schools throughout Alabama.