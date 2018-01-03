Schools seek children in need of service

The Chambers County and Lanett City Schools are in the process of identifying and locating three groups of children; those in need of special education and related services, those in need of services under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and those of gifted services.

Children in need of special education services, are those between the ages of 3 and 21 who are known or suspected to have a disability that adversely affects educational performance and requires specially designed instruction. A child can have special education even if she or he is advancing grade to grade. Services are offered for the following area of disability, autism, deaf-blindness, developmental delay, emotional disability, hearing impairment, intellectual disability, multiple disabilities, orthopedic impairment, other health impairment, specific learning disabilities, speech and language impairment, traumatic brain injury and visual impairment.

Students in need of services under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 are those known or suspected to have a disability which substantially limits a major life activity such as caring for ones self, performing manual tasks, walking, speaking, seeing, hearing, breathing, or learning, reading, concentrating or thinking, but are not eligible for or receiving special education services.

Students in need of gifted services are those who perform or who have demonstrated the potential to perform at high levels in academic or creative fields when compared to others their age, experience or environment and require services not ordinarily provided by the regular school program.

Anyone knowing of a child within Chambers County, but outside the city limits of Lanett, in need of such services is asked to call Diane Sheriff, Special Education Coordinator for Chambers County school, at 334-864-9343 or 706-586-2280 (Valley Area) extension 10203, from 8:00am to 4:30pm CST. Anyone knowing of a child within the city limits of Lanett is asked to contact Christy Carpenter, special education/504 Coordinator for Lanett City Schools, at 644-5907 from 8:00 am to 4:30pm EST.

The Chambers County and Lanett City Schools are HIPPA compliant. For questions about privacy rights of students residing within the Chambers County school district, please contact Stephanie Chappell at the number listed above, extension 10217. For questions about the privacy rights of students residing within the Lanett city school district, please contact the Lanett City Schools at the number listed above.