Sears Hometown to close doors

The Sears Hometown

store in Valley has an-

nounced its closure as of

January 12. According to

Michael Ezell, who owns

the store with his wife

Sarah, everything in the

store will be liquidated for

pennies on the dollar from

now until the store closes.

The Ezells bought the

franchise in 2014. How-

ever, the parent company,

Sears Holdings Corp, filed

bankruptcy on October

15, and since then Sears

Hometown lost several

large accounts, thus mak-

ing it difficult to stay in

business. Additionally

the sale of Craftsman,

the iconic tool brand that

could only be bought at

Sears stores, was sold to

Stanley in 2017, causing a

further erosion of sales for

Sears Hometown.