Sears Hometown to close doors
The Sears Hometown
store in Valley has an-
nounced its closure as of
January 12. According to
Michael Ezell, who owns
the store with his wife
Sarah, everything in the
store will be liquidated for
pennies on the dollar from
now until the store closes.
The Ezells bought the
franchise in 2014. How-
ever, the parent company,
Sears Holdings Corp, filed
bankruptcy on October
15, and since then Sears
Hometown lost several
large accounts, thus mak-
ing it difficult to stay in
business. Additionally
the sale of Craftsman,
the iconic tool brand that
could only be bought at
Sears stores, was sold to
Stanley in 2017, causing a
further erosion of sales for
Sears Hometown.