Second suspect arrested in WP

By Alton Mitchell

Three citizens of nearby West Point have become victims of gunfire in the small city since May 17th. The latest of those shootings occurred on June 8th and left a man wounded. West Point Police have announced that the second suspect wanted in connection to that shooting was arrested and booked into the Troup County Jail, last Tuesday.

Jail records indicate that a man and his nephew have both been booked into the Troup County Jail in connection to the shooting on Avenue L in West Point on June 8th. After the unidentified man was struck by gunfire and transported to a hospital in Lagrange officers obtained warrants for 22-year-old Deonte Scott and his 38-year-old uncle Delani Scott.

On June 10th Deonte Scott turned himself into authorities for the shooting. Delani Scott took the same route and surrendered to authorities on last Tuesday. He was transported to the Troup County Jail on five felony charges to include: aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a felon, and contempt of court. Records indicate he is being held without bond in the case.

Jail records indicate that Deonte Scott is also being held without bond on three felonies and one misdemeanor. He is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, and failure to appear.

The victim of the shooting is expected to survive his injuries. He was transported to West Georgia Medical Center in Lagrange for treatment. Police are not releasing the identity of the victim, but state he was treated for a single gunshot wound. Authorities continue to investigate the case and ask anyone with information to contact (706)645-3525.