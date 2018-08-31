Section B August 29, 2018 Sports Evangel no match for Rebels, 54-0

For the second week

in a row the Chambers

Academy Rebels have left

their opponent scoreless.

In a complete shutout the

Rebels defeated Evangel

Christian 54-0 in front

of a huge hometown

crowd.

“We started out

a little sloppy and had

a turnover and some

penalties that we have

got to get corrected. We

have a veteran team and

we have got to play more

disciplined” stated head

Coach, Jason Allen.

And

get corrected they did.

What started off rocky in

the 1st

quarter soon led

to points on the board as

the Rebels kicked into

action.

Hayden Harris

carried the ball 14 times

for 85 total yards scoring

1 touchdown. CJ Lyons

carried the ball only 3

times for 75 yards and a

touchdown. Jordan Gil-

lespie and Cade Tarver

each had 4 carries for 57

and 56 yards respectively;

each scoring touchdowns

for the Rebels and Gavin

Kight had 44 yards on 2

carries scoring once for

the Rebels. Payton Allen

was 2 for 5 on passing

attempts for a total of 25

yards. One interception

was thrown by Allen.

On Defense Braxton

Allen and Brody Smoot

each were credited with 4

tackles.

Each recovered

a fumble and Smoot had

a sack.

Jordan Gillespie

had 3 tackles. Both

Payton Allen and Colton

Hand caught intercep-

tions as well as having 2

tackles.

The Rebels will hit

the road to face a tough

Abbeville team

on Friday.

According to

Allen the

Abbeville squad will be

the toughest team the

Rebels have played to

date this season. “They

played us very well last

year in the semi-finals and

they will be looking for

revenge from last sea-

son. Their coaching staff

does a fine job of getting

their guys ready to play”.

Make plans to attend as

the Rebels take on

Ab-

beville Christian Friday,

August 31st

at Abbeville

beginning at

7:00.