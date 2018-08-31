Section B August 29, 2018 Sports Evangel no match for Rebels, 54-0

For the second week
in a row the Chambers
Academy Rebels have left
their opponent scoreless.
In a complete shutout the
Rebels defeated Evangel
Christian 54-0 in front
of a huge hometown
crowd.
“We started out
a little sloppy and had
a turnover and some
penalties that we have
got to get corrected. We
have a veteran team and
we have got to play more
disciplined” stated head
Coach, Jason Allen.
And
get corrected they did.
What started off rocky in
the 1st
quarter soon led
to points on the board as
the Rebels kicked into
action.
Hayden Harris
carried the ball 14 times
for 85 total yards scoring
1 touchdown. CJ Lyons
carried the ball only 3
times for 75 yards and a
touchdown. Jordan Gil-
lespie and Cade Tarver
each had 4 carries for 57
and 56 yards respectively;
each scoring touchdowns
for the Rebels and Gavin
Kight had 44 yards on 2
carries scoring once for
the Rebels. Payton Allen
was 2 for 5 on passing
attempts for a total of 25
yards. One interception
was thrown by Allen.
On Defense Braxton
Allen and Brody Smoot
each were credited with 4
tackles.
Each recovered
a fumble and Smoot had
a sack.
Jordan Gillespie
had 3 tackles. Both
Payton Allen and Colton
Hand caught intercep-
tions as well as having 2
tackles.
The Rebels will hit
the road to face a tough
Abbeville team
on Friday.
According to
Allen the
Abbeville squad will be
the toughest team the
Rebels have played to
date this season. “They
played us very well last
year in the semi-finals and
they will be looking for
revenge from last sea-
son. Their coaching staff
does a fine job of getting
their guys ready to play”.
Make plans to attend as
the Rebels take on
Ab-
beville Christian Friday,
August 31st
at Abbeville
beginning at
7:00.
