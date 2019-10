Jadarious Crim and Family.

DaiquanGiddens and Family.

Chardae Swanson and Family.

Tyquisha Holloway and Family.

Monkeliyah Morgan and Family.

Jada Robinson and Family.

Deasia Carlisle and Family

Aziya Williams and Family.

Mikycia Heard and Family.

Shakwanza Thomas and Family

Marquavian Billingsley and Family.

Tamarius Scott and Family.

Anquavion Presley and Family.

Jalan Drummond and Family.

Khalik Vines and Family.

Lafayette Bulldogs celebrated senior night at the Bulldog Stadium. This was one of the largest classes of senior football players, band members, trainers and cheerleaders in several years.



26 seniors including 13 football players were recognized and honored with their families.