By Pamela Holloway
Correspondent
Senior Spotlight
Azerious Brooks #20
My name is Azerious Brooks.
I am a senior at Lafayette High School.
My parents are Tawanna Patrick and Anthony Brooks.
After high school, I plan on furthering my education at Alabama A&M University earning my Bachelors in Engineering and hoping to receive a full ride scholarship in football.
I am looking forward to my career and the role that athletic will play in my future.
My expectations for this 2017 football season is to go 9-1 & make it to the State Championship.