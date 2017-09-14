Home News Senior Spotlight
Senior Spotlight

Senior Spotlight

Azerious Brooks #20 – Photo by Pamela Holloway
By Pamela Holloway
Correspondent

Senior Spotlight
Azerious Brooks #20

My name is Azerious Brooks.

I am a senior at Lafayette High School.

My parents are Tawanna Patrick and Anthony Brooks.
 
After high school, I plan on furthering my education at Alabama A&M University earning my Bachelors in Engineering and hoping to receive a full ride scholarship in football.

I am looking forward to my career and the role that athletic will play in my future.
 
My expectations for this 2017 football season is to go 9-1 & make it to the State Championship.

