By Pamela Holloway

Correspondent

Senior Spotlight

Azerious Brooks #20

My name is Azerious Brooks.

I am a senior at Lafayette High School.

My parents are Tawanna Patrick and Anthony Brooks.



After high school, I plan on furthering my education at Alabama A&M University earning my Bachelors in Engineering and hoping to receive a full ride scholarship in football.

I am looking forward to my career and the role that athletic will play in my future.



My expectations for this 2017 football season is to go 9-1 & make it to the State Championship.