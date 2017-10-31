Home News Senior Spotlight
Senior Spotlight

My name is Keyuntae Thomas.
I am a senior at Lafayette High School.
 I have two wonderful parents named Chris and Latonya Thomas.
 I have a very big and bright future.
My plans are to attend college and major in engineering and I would also love to play football at collegiate level.

 My expectations in this football season is to bring home a State Championship to the great city of Lafayette .
 This is something that has never been done for Lafayette in football and its time for Lafayette to bring home that Blue Map.
 All we have to do is keep God 1st and the rest will fall in place!
GO BULLDOGS!!!

