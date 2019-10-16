September Arrests 2019
Jacob Sanders – Possession of brass knuckles
Dominique Story – Disorderly conduct
Linwand Scott – Permitting dogs to run at large
Akouavi Kpomblekou – Harassment
Tevin Meadows – Domestic violence Assault 1st, domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation
Calandra Meadows – Harassment
Sherika Banks – Failure to appear or pay
Charles Whitlow – Theft of property 4th
Micaiah Billingslea – Failure to appear or pay
Titus Mackey – Failure to appear or pay
Benjamin Smith – Failure to appear or pay, resist arrest
Tiffey Hill – Domestic violence Assault 2nd
Charles Gipson – Domestic violence 3rd Harassment
John Lee McCray – Failure to appear or pay
Deperriez Burton – Burglary 2nd, robbery 3rd
Jason Kirkland – Criminal mischief 1st
Kendrell Anderson – Possession of concealed weapon without a permit, possession of marijuana 2nd
Willie L. Wright – Public intoxication
Persons arrested are considered innocent under law until convicted in court