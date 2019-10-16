Home News Police & Courts September Arrests 2019
Police & Courts
0

September Arrests 2019

0
0

September Arrests 2019

Employess of Kardoes back in 2018
Jacob Sanders – Possession of brass knuckles

Dominique Story – Disorderly conduct

Linwand Scott – Permitting dogs to run at large

Akouavi Kpomblekou – Harassment

Tevin Meadows – Domestic violence Assault 1st, domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation

Calandra Meadows – Harassment

Sherika Banks – Failure to appear or pay

Charles Whitlow – Theft of property 4th

Micaiah Billingslea – Failure to appear or pay

Titus Mackey – Failure to appear or pay

Benjamin Smith – Failure to appear or pay, resist arrest

Tiffey Hill – Domestic violence Assault 2nd

Charles Gipson – Domestic violence 3rd Harassment

John Lee McCray – Failure to appear or pay

Deperriez Burton – Burglary 2nd, robbery 3rd

Jason Kirkland – Criminal mischief 1st

Kendrell Anderson – Possession of concealed weapon without a permit, possession of marijuana 2nd

Willie L. Wright – Public intoxication

Persons arrested are considered innocent under law until convicted in court

The LaFayette Sun
