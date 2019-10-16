September Arrests 2019

now playing

Jacob Sanders – Possession of brass knuckles



Dominique Story – Disorderly conduct



Linwand Scott – Permitting dogs to run at large



Akouavi Kpomblekou – Harassment



Tevin Meadows – Domestic violence Assault 1st, domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation



Calandra Meadows – Harassment



Sherika Banks – Failure to appear or pay



Charles Whitlow – Theft of property 4th



Micaiah Billingslea – Failure to appear or pay



Titus Mackey – Failure to appear or pay



Benjamin Smith – Failure to appear or pay, resist arrest



Tiffey Hill – Domestic violence Assault 2nd



Charles Gipson – Domestic violence 3rd Harassment



John Lee McCray – Failure to appear or pay



Deperriez Burton – Burglary 2nd, robbery 3rd



Jason Kirkland – Criminal mischief 1st



Kendrell Anderson – Possession of concealed weapon without a permit, possession of marijuana 2nd



Willie L. Wright – Public intoxication

Persons arrested are considered innocent under law until convicted in court