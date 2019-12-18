Serial Sex Offender Up for Parole Hearing

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles will hold parole hearings for 20 violent offenders this week, among them one murderer, three sex offenders, and eight who were convicted of robbery.

Parole hearings scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 17:

(All sentencing information from the Alabama Department of Corrections public website.)

•Bryant Lamar Sparks is serving a 20-year sentence, handed down in 2013, for first-degree escape in Montgomery County. He has served less than half that 20-year sentence. Sparks also is serving varying sentences for theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit card and receiving stolen property, for crimes committed in Montgomery County. He also is serving an eight-year sentence from 2014 for theft of property in Lee County. Sparks began his criminal career in Lee County in 2006 when he was convicted of theft of property. Two years later he was sentenced to three years for receiving stolen property and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Parole hearings scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 18:

•John Hardy Jordan Jr. was sentenced in 2004 to life in prison for first-degree sexual abuse in Lee County. He has served 16 years of the life sentence.

•Jimmy Wayne Karr is a sex offender who has been convicted of crimes seven times and has been sent to prison twice for burglary. He was first sentenced in 1983 to one year for third-degree burglary in Clay County. He was paroled from that sentence in 1984. Karr was sent back to prison in 2003 for two years for a 1999 conviction for drug possession in Chambers County. He was back in prison again in 2008 for another drug conviction in Chambers County, and then was sentenced in 2011 to 25 years for his second burglary conviction and 15 years for theft of property in Clay County. Records from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama show Karr also was convicted of second-degree sexual abuse after he attacked a victim who was sleeping. Karr has served just eight years, 10 months of his 25-year prison sentence. Karr was released from prison again but in 2016 was incarcerated again for eight years for another theft of property conviction in Chambers County.