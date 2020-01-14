Severe storms expected this weekend

(from Chambers County EMA)



Use the remainder of this week to prepare for the potential severe storms on Saturday. NOW is the time to prepare…



Please have multiple ways to receive weather information. Get an NOAA weather Radio (EMA will program them for you), Download a weather app there are many free versions just be sure they give you real-time alerts based on your location (most local cable stations have a weather app; WTVM Storm Team, ABC/33/40, Red Cross tornado app, NWS Now) EMA will download them and set them up on your phone for you if you need us to do so, monitor social media sites such as WTVM, ABC33/40, James Spann, U.S. National Weather Service of Birmingham, The LaFayette Sun, WRBL, Elizabeth White, Derek Kincaid, and sign up for free alerts by email and text at https://www.alabamasaftnet.com/

.

You can also monitor radio stations and cable stations. If you have a cell phone make sure the WEA (wireless emergency alerts) has not been turned off (free messaging of imminent weather),



If you live in a mobile home and do not have a personal storm shelter, or live near one, please use this week to ask friends, family, neighbors or your church, who live in stick or brick homes, if you can sit out the storm there. It will not be a “storm Shelter” but it WILL be a much SAFER place!



In Chambers County there 2 storm shelters; one in the Abanda Community and one in the Waverly Community. For the Abanda Shelter, please contact the 9-1-1 center for the opening of the shelter and information. For the Waverly Shelter, please contact the Waverly Town Hall for information. You may also use the Red Cross App or website to find local designated storm shelters as they open. This is especially helpful to have on your phone if you are traveling. The Southern Union in Opelika is a designated shelter. Please contact Lee Co EMA about the opening of that shelter. Most shelters do not open until a WATCH (not a warning) is issued.



Have a plan in advance, do not wait until a warning is issued! Know your location on a map. Know your safer place. Keep a go kit with you. https://www.ready.gov/build-a-kit



Keep an aftermath kit with you. https://www.ready.gov/tornadoes