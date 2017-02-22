Severe weather tax holiday this weekend

By Alton Mitchell

Chambers County and several of its local municipalities including LaFayette will be participating in this year’s annual sales tax holiday weekend. The event is this weekend and will allow local residents to stock up on several items related to severe weather awareness across the state. Residents can purchase a long list of items free from additional costs of sales tax during the holiday weekend.

The Alabama Department of Revenue is sponsoring the tax free weekend to give residents and opportunity to stock up on needed items as Alabama begins to roll into its severe weather season in the spring. Several local governments are allowing residents to purchase items tax free these include Chambers County, LaFayette, and Valley according to information from a release from the Alabama Department of Revenue.

Items that will be allowed to be purchased tax free include; batteries, cellular phone batteries, cellular phone chargers, portable self-powered or battery-powered two way radios, weather band radios, or NOAA weather radios, plastic sheeting, tarpaulin, ground anchor systems, bungee cords or rope, duct tape, plywood, window film, non-electric food storage cooler or water storage containers, non-electric can openers, artificial ice, self-contained first aid kit, fire extinguishers, smoke detector, carbon monoxide detector, gas or diesel fuel tank or container, and portable generators or power cords.

More information on which governments are participating and which items are tax exempt can be located by visiting http://revenue.alabama.gov