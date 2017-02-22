Home News Severe weather tax holiday this weekend
News
Top Stories
0

Severe weather tax holiday this weekend

0
0

Severe weather tax holiday this weekend

A1 Lanett Mill
now playing

50 year old worker falls four stories, dies demolishing Lanett Mill

Langley elected Cattlemen’s VP

Driver crashes in to Lanett dwelling

A1 Henderson
now playing

Henderson crowned Miss Panacea

Flu widespread in Chambers County area, flu shots recommended

Mother files suit against OHA

A2 DINNER TRAY
now playing

Disputed Wisdom

Wilcox Mike 2
now playing

Mike’s Musings - Let’s make a difference

Proven Conspiracy Theories #12

Bullseye

By Alton Mitchell
Chambers County and several of its local municipalities including LaFayette will be participating in this year’s annual sales tax holiday weekend. The event is this weekend and will allow local residents to stock up on several items related to severe weather awareness across the state. Residents can purchase a long list of items free from additional costs of sales tax during the holiday weekend.

The Alabama Department of Revenue is sponsoring the tax free weekend to give residents and opportunity to stock up on needed items as Alabama begins to roll into its severe weather season in the spring. Several local governments are allowing residents to purchase items tax free these include Chambers County, LaFayette, and Valley according to information from a release from the Alabama Department of Revenue.

Items that will be allowed to be purchased tax free include; batteries, cellular phone batteries, cellular phone chargers, portable self-powered or battery-powered two way radios, weather band radios, or NOAA weather radios, plastic sheeting, tarpaulin, ground anchor systems, bungee cords or rope, duct tape, plywood, window film, non-electric food storage cooler or water storage containers, non-electric can openers, artificial ice, self-contained first aid kit, fire extinguishers, smoke detector, carbon monoxide detector, gas or diesel fuel tank or container, and portable generators or power cords.

More information on which governments are participating and which items are tax exempt can be located by visiting http://revenue.alabama.gov

Related posts:

  1. Alabama tax- free weekend starts August 5th
  2. Sales tax holiday is this weekend
  3. Tax holiday starts Aug. 7
  4. Tax free weekend coming
slandon
Related Posts
A1 Lanett Mill

50 year old worker falls four stories, dies demolishing Lanett Mill

slandon 0

Langley elected Cattlemen’s VP

slandon 0

Driver crashes in to Lanett dwelling

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video