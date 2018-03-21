Sheriff apprehends two on drug charges

Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart says they have made two drug arrests.

The State Agents of the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant Tuesday evening at a home in the 16000 block of Highway 77 in Wadley, Alabama.

During the search Kenneth Ballard and Jeremy Cofield were arrested on several drug charges.

Kenneth Ballard was charged with Unlawful Manufacture of a controlled substance, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, and Certain Persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

Jeremy Cofield was charged with illegal purchase of Pseudoephedrine by a drug offender.



The investigation is still ongoing investigation and other charges may follow.