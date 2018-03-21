Home News Sheriff apprehends two on drug charges
News
Police & Courts
0

Sheriff apprehends two on drug charges

0
0

Sheriff apprehends two on drug charges

3-23-18 Solar plant
now playing

Solar plant ready to go online

3-21-18 pastor
now playing

New pastor named at First Baptist

3-21-18 Usher Ministry Walk a thon for St Jude DSC_4463
now playing

Walk-A-Thon earns dollars for children

Stew brings crowd to Ridge Grove

Michael Ryan Trimble
now playing

Two arrested for mall shooting

Police seeking suspect in Family Dollar robbery

Child exploitation operation nabs 12

Police seek gas station robber

Hundreds enjoy St. Paddy’s on the River

Traffic changes proposed for Huguley school

Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart says they have made two drug arrests.

The State Agents of the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant Tuesday evening at a home in the 16000 block of Highway 77 in Wadley, Alabama.

During the search Kenneth Ballard and Jeremy Cofield were arrested on several drug charges.

Kenneth Ballard was charged with Unlawful Manufacture of a controlled substance, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, and Certain Persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

Jeremy Cofield was charged with illegal purchase of Pseudoephedrine by a drug offender.
 
The investigation is still ongoing investigation and other charges may follow.

Related posts:

  1. Drug task force arrests 30
  2. Drug Task Force arrests 54
  3. 46 arrested on drug charges
  4. 109 face drug charges in Chambers County
slandon
Related Posts
3-23-18 Solar plant

Solar plant ready to go online

slandon 0
3-21-18 pastor

New pastor named at First Baptist

slandon 0
3-21-18 Usher Ministry Walk a thon for St Jude DSC_4463

Walk-A-Thon earns dollars for children

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video