Sheriff recognizes deputies

The streets of Cham-
bers County are a bit
safer and that is due to
the continued efforts of
the Chambers County
Sheriff’s Office to recruit
talented and well-trained
deputies to protect the
residents of Chambers
County and the support
system by County Com-
missioners to continued
funding to the agency
to stay up-to-date with
the latest crime fighting
equipment to get the job
done.
On Monday evening,
during the County Com-
mission meeting Chief
Deputy Richard Carter,
of the Chambers County
Sheriff’s Department
came before the commis-
sion to introduce two new
deputies to the commis-
sion.
Carter introduced
Deputy C.J. Robinson and
Deputy River Hadison to
the commission. The two
new young deputies are
recent graduates of the
law enforcement academy
and bring their talents
back to Chambers County
where they are now pa-
trolling the streets of the
county.
Commission members
were very pleased to see
the two young men in
their chambers. The two
deputies were presented
to commission members
several months ago before
attending the academy and
now have returned as full-
fledged Chambers County
deputies.
Commission member
also received a second
treat from the Chambers
County Sheriff’s Depart-
ment as they were intro-
duced to the Deputy of
the Quarter. Major Terry
T.J. Wood was on hand to
introduce Deputy Keegan
Daniel to members of
the commission. Deputy
Daniel was selected and
nominated by his peers as
the Deputy of the Quarter.
Shortly after the
introduction of the
personnel achievements
at the Chambers County
Sheriff’s Department,
the county commission
approved a resolution that
will help the local law
enforcement community
continue their crime fight
–
ing efforts in Chambers
County.
The resolution request
was made by Captain
Robert Chambers, of the
Chambers County Drug
Task Force. Captain
Chambers requested ap-
proval of the commission
to purchase a new Dodge
Pickup truck for the Drug
Task Force. The new 2019
Dodge Ram truck carries
a price of $25,733 from
the Alabama State Bid
List. County Commission
members voted unani-
mously to approve the
purchase.
