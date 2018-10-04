Sheriff recognizes deputies

The streets of Cham-

bers County are a bit

safer and that is due to

the continued efforts of

the Chambers County

Sheriff’s Office to recruit

talented and well-trained

deputies to protect the

residents of Chambers

County and the support

system by County Com-

missioners to continued

funding to the agency

to stay up-to-date with

the latest crime fighting

equipment to get the job

done.

On Monday evening,

during the County Com-

mission meeting Chief

Deputy Richard Carter,

of the Chambers County

Sheriff’s Department

came before the commis-

sion to introduce two new

deputies to the commis-

sion.

Carter introduced

Deputy C.J. Robinson and

Deputy River Hadison to

the commission. The two

new young deputies are

recent graduates of the

law enforcement academy

and bring their talents

back to Chambers County

where they are now pa-

trolling the streets of the

county.

Commission members

were very pleased to see

the two young men in

their chambers. The two

deputies were presented

to commission members

several months ago before

attending the academy and

now have returned as full-

fledged Chambers County

deputies.

Commission member

also received a second

treat from the Chambers

County Sheriff’s Depart-

ment as they were intro-

duced to the Deputy of

the Quarter. Major Terry

T.J. Wood was on hand to

introduce Deputy Keegan

Daniel to members of

the commission. Deputy

Daniel was selected and

nominated by his peers as

the Deputy of the Quarter.

Shortly after the

introduction of the

personnel achievements

at the Chambers County

Sheriff’s Department,

the county commission

approved a resolution that

will help the local law

enforcement community

continue their crime fight

–

ing efforts in Chambers

County.

The resolution request

was made by Captain

Robert Chambers, of the

Chambers County Drug

Task Force. Captain

Chambers requested ap-

proval of the commission

to purchase a new Dodge

Pickup truck for the Drug

Task Force. The new 2019

Dodge Ram truck carries

a price of $25,733 from

the Alabama State Bid

List. County Commission

members voted unani-

mously to approve the

purchase.