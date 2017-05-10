Sheriff’s Rodeo kicks off May 18

By Alton Mitchell

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Rodeo is set to return to LaFayette again next weekend. This year’s event marks the 21st year for the event that brings cowboys and cowgirls from across the region to the Chambers County Agricultural Park in LaFayette.

The event that started in 1996 when Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart was looking for a way to purchase much needed equipment for his department, but budget constraints would not allow for the purchase of those items at the time. Sheriff Lockhart went with an out of the box way of thinking and started the first ever Sheriff’s Rodeo in Chambers County.

Since its beginning in 1996 the event has expanded to one of the largest and most sought after annual events to be held in Chambers County. The success of the first rodeo has only caused a ripple effect that caused the rodeo to grow larger and larger each year. That growth has also resulted in upgrades to the Chambers County Agricultural Park where the event is held.

This year’s event will kick off on May 18th, 2017. On May 18th the third annual special needs rodeo will be held. That will be followed up by the 21st annual Sheriff’s Rodeo which will run on May 19th through May 20th.

The 21st Annual Sheriff’s Rodeo will be packed with fun which will also feature the Wild Together Trick and Roman Riders. The Clinton, Illinois based act is a nationally recognized act features Shanae Ritter and Hannah Ritter both of whom began riding horses in grade school. Their performance will grace this year’s rodeo in LaFayette.

More information on the Rodeo is available online at www.chamberscountysheriff.org. There is also a Facebook page for the event under Chambers County Sheriff’s Rodeo. Ticket prices range from $12 for adults to $7 for children ages 4-12 and children 3 and under are free.