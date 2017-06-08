Shopping cart phobia

By Bill Frazer

I prefer to leave the shopping, whether groceries, clothes or house hold items to the Boss. She has a lot more patience in this task than the old man. She reads the labels on aspirin, checks out toilet paper to see if Charmin or the generic brand is softer, puts aside anything that isn’t remotely within the “best by” date, and checks the cans for dents. Bottled water is bottled water, but no, it must be Callaway Blue. I just prefer buying my exlax and head toward the checkout unless I stop by to check my blood pressure on the pharmacy machine. And since I noticed this morning that I had to let out my belt a notch, I step on the scales.

When I must shop for multiple items, I prefer to tote the stuff out. The last time I used a shopping cart, buggy or whatever you call it, the end result was not good. It seems that I always end up with a cart with one wheel that is locked up making it difficult to steer. On this day I used the wheels because I was to purchase a water melon which is a little risky to bring out under your arm. One thing that I should have known, on Fridays after five, the aisles get a little crowded. Well, I get the water melon as the produce section is always first in line. Then I proceed down the aisle wanting to go to the back of the store to get some corn flakes. The aisle was rather crowded and the lady in front had me blocked as she looked at heads of lettuce. Although they were all the same green ball of leaves, she picked up every head and examined it. I kinda bumped her and as I went by the bad wheel made it difficult to steer the contraption. She didn’t say anything, but if looks could kill, I would be dead.

I went on to the back of the store and going through the aisle in front of the meat counter, several of the ladies left their carts unattended and blocking the passing carts. I pushed one aside and doing so knocked over into the aisle the entire display of baked beans. Of course that was NOT just one row of cans as a multiple choice of flavors were on the cardboard temporary display. In all fairness, the meat shoppers did help me pick up the several hundred cans as well as the disgruntled meat department manager. I realize that I am “over the hill”, but it was a major blow to my male ego.

Recently, I was in a hurry to get home to watch a Matlock rerun and the wife called and wanted me to stop by the store and pick up a gallon of milk. I breezed right on through finicky females to the dairy counter and picked up my milk. The Coca Cola display was right across the aisle from the dairy bar and realized that I saw in last night’s paper that they were running a special on Diet Coke. Since the deal was based on buying 3 cases of 12 pack, I fingered two packs in my right hand and with my left hand I held the gallon of milk and the other 12 pack under my arm. On my way to check out, I went by the battery rack and noticed that AA long lasting batteries were on sale. Since the battery in my camera was dead, I knew that I had to have a 12 pack of batteries. Putting down the cokes in my right hand, I stuck the battery pack in my right pocket, picked up my cokes and headed to check out. The cashier scanned all of the items and I got my receipt. I stood there at the counter and looked at the receipt and noticed that I was charged full price for the cokes. I asked the cashier why the high price on the cokes and she said the sale expired the day before. So I told her that I was leaving the cokes, but she said I would have to go over the desk to get credit for the cokes as she could not credit me. By this time, I had been totally flustered which is the way of the aged. I got my credit from the account desk and went on out to my pickup. When I reached in my pocket to get my keys, there was the 12 pack of batteries. So I go back into the store and get in line to pay for the batteries. Thirty minutes later and ready to go home and arrive in time to watch Martha MacCallum make her off-the-line comment. So, on to Tucker Carlson.

Well, so much for the bright idea of not using a shopping cart. I probably qualify for the electric go cart, but every time I try one, the battery is dead. Besides that, I can crawl down the aisle faster than that thing goes.

But, I have got all of this figured out. The next time I am trapped into shopping for the Boss, I will take one of the chillun with me. The brat can tote out the purchases and punch the keys on the self checkout machine.