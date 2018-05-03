Shots fired into Waffle House, victim wanted in LaFayette case

The Waffle House is

typically the type of place

where residents go to

enjoy their morning coffee

and favorite breakfast in

an atmosphere that is usu-

ally seen as a quiet dining

experience. However, an

incident at a Chambers

County Waffle House on

Wednesday night shattered

that calm and windows in

the process as gunshots

rang out. As the bullets

subsided and police ar-

rived a possible intended

target in the case turned

into a suspect in another

case.

According to the Valley

Police Department officers

business. As the bullets

raced into the business no

employees were harmed

and the business was free

of customers at the time

of the incident. The ve-

hicle then sped from the

scene towards Interstate

85 North.

Valley Police turned

the shooting over to their

investigations division.

As Investigators looked

into the shooting they dis-

covered that an employee

of the business may have

been the intended target

of the shooters. That indi-

vidual was later identified

as Jaquavius Raqueal

Williams, of LaFayette.

Williams who was an

employee of the Waffle

House was being sought

by LaFayette investiga-

tors for his possible in-

volvement in an April 14

th

shooting in LaFayette.

Valley officers took

Williams into custody

and turned him over to

LaFayette Police. Wil-

liams was booked into

the Chambers County Jail

on charges of reckless

endangerment, possession

of a pistol by a violent

felon, and discharging a

firearm in the city limits.

The suspected shooter in

the Waffle House case is

still at large. Valley Police

ask anyone with infor-

mation on the shooter to

contact (334)756-5200 or

Valley Area Crime Stop-

pers at (334)756-8200.