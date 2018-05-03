Shots fired into Waffle House, victim wanted in LaFayette case
The Waffle House is
typically the type of place
where residents go to
enjoy their morning coffee
and favorite breakfast in
an atmosphere that is usu-
ally seen as a quiet dining
experience. However, an
incident at a Chambers
County Waffle House on
Wednesday night shattered
that calm and windows in
the process as gunshots
rang out. As the bullets
subsided and police ar-
rived a possible intended
target in the case turned
into a suspect in another
case.
According to the Valley
Police Department officers
business. As the bullets
raced into the business no
employees were harmed
and the business was free
of customers at the time
of the incident. The ve-
hicle then sped from the
scene towards Interstate
85 North.
Valley Police turned
the shooting over to their
investigations division.
As Investigators looked
into the shooting they dis-
covered that an employee
of the business may have
been the intended target
of the shooters. That indi-
vidual was later identified
as Jaquavius Raqueal
Williams, of LaFayette.
Williams who was an
employee of the Waffle
House was being sought
by LaFayette investiga-
tors for his possible in-
volvement in an April 14
th
shooting in LaFayette.
Valley officers took
Williams into custody
and turned him over to
LaFayette Police. Wil-
liams was booked into
the Chambers County Jail
on charges of reckless
endangerment, possession
of a pistol by a violent
felon, and discharging a
firearm in the city limits.
The suspected shooter in
the Waffle House case is
still at large. Valley Police
ask anyone with infor-
mation on the shooter to
contact (334)756-5200 or
Valley Area Crime Stop-
pers at (334)756-8200.