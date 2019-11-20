Sign Up Now for FREE Turkey

Still need a Turkey for our Thanksgiving dinner? Participate in the LaFayette Sun Turkey Give a Way. Twenty local merchants are participating in the give a way this year. Those Merchants include: The LaFayette Sun, Harmon Insurance, Magnolia on Main, Newman Farm Supply, Mitcham’s Auto Parts, Chambers Academy, Farmers and Merchants, Opelika-Auburn Dental, Renfroe’s, Harris Carpet, Piggly Wiggly, Edge’s Gas, LaFayette True Value, State Farm, The Mane Event, Express Chicken and fish, Monte Alban, Marathon Gas Station, Ramey’s Day Care, Crickets Welding and Truck repair.



The Turkey Give a Way has been a long tradition in LaFayette that was started by the previous owner and editor Mike Hand. Residences of LaFayette enjoy the game. Bobby Alsobrook dropped off his entries at the LaFayette Sun and Harmon Insurance early Tuesday morning. “My wife fills these out every year and it is my job to go around town and drop them off,” he Stated. “But I don’t mind, I was coming to town anyways.” Alsobrook said he liked the opportunity to visit with everyone.



This Friday November 22 each merchant will draw a lucky winner out his or her Turkey Box. It is not too late to enter. Look in this week’s paper for details and the entry form to fill out.