Simple Man – Humor by Bill Frazer

Before Bill O’Reilly was dumped, in his program “The Factor,” he often told the person interviewed that he was a “simple man.” Bill intimates that he does not have the mental capacity to understand the subject matter. Of course, he is a blatant liar as Bill is a Harvard graduate and very astute.However, in my case, it is true that as a simple man, I cannot understand a lot of the current events that occur in our world. I readily concede that most of the decisions are made by leaders that are much more intellectual than this small town guy. I am sure that the leaders who make decisions that affect all us think that they are looking out for the best interests of the people.

I saw a publication the other day of the 2016 salaries of the Southeastern Conference football coaches. All of the coaches earned 4 million dollars a year except for Nick Saban who earns 7 million a year and Gus Malzahn who earns 5 million per year. This is 20 times the $121,000 salary of the Governor of the State Of Alabama. You want to tell me that Gus Malzahn’s job is more important than the mission of the Governor of the State Of Alabama? Indeed, I am a simple man.

I agree 100% that a public service job is serving the population and a respected occupation. I agree that it is not the highest paying job on the planet. However, I encourage my offspring to seek a government job. Why? No small company can afford the retirement benefits, job security, insurance, medical coverage, holidays and vacation time offered by government employment. I look back 56 years ago when I was a forestry graduate at Auburn; the U.S. Forest Service offered me a job at $350/month and this simple man chose a job with the paper company in Charleston, SC for $375/month. Big mistake!

It is fun for most people to play games whether it be board games or games of chance. During my time in Korea, many troops spent their leisure time playing dime poker or penny ante games. However, this lottery thing is beyond my comprehension. Millions of dollars are generated annually for the state treasury from proceeds of lottery ticket sales. Even the simple man like me knows (not maybe) that it is a losing proposition. I hear the participants saying that they won money but none tell you how much they lost. A high percentage of the lottery tickets sold are to people who are hoping that they will get the big ticket that can get them out of their poverty. As this simpleton sees it, it only adds to their financial woes.

According to the latest polls, our President Donald Trump has only a 34% satisfactory rating. Regardless of your political views, he in my opinion, is doing a great service by offering relief from some of the government regulations of the country’s small business community. The average citizen has no idea of the taxes, regulations, government restrictions and insurance to operate any small business. Nobody ever gives them credit for it, but they are forced to collect all the sales taxes levied for local, state and national agencies without any payment for providing these services. If a small business fails, nobody cares as there is always another business providing the needed sales and services.

Fifty years ago, if anyone would ever say that Sears and Roebuck would no longer be the leading franchise merchandiser, they would be labeled an idiot. As of late, there are several large national businesses that are failing to be profitable such as JC Penny and Gander Mountain.

As mentioned earlier, I spent a year in Korea courtesy the U. S. Air Force. If anyone would have ever told me that South Korea would be a major player in manufacturing in the U.S., I would know that they were crazy. Me being a simpleton could not comprehend that oriental manufacturing would be a boon to the economy in the United States. It is not only the automobile manufacturing that has emerged as an important industry, but various other products as well. A lot of the farm and construction equipment is made here by foreign entities or shipped from foreign manufacturers. Look at the labels on a lot of the food products sold in the grocery stores. This trend can be negative or positive depending on your assessment of the effect on our economy. For the most part, the products are quality made and more affordable than local industry products. It is a complicated issue, but it is scary that we are losing our manufacturing superiority. I noticed recently news item that addresses our country’s trade deficit which was 476.4 billion dollars in 2013. More clearly stated, the deficit is $476,400,000,000. I would hate to read what the national trade deficit is today.

One thing that this simple onlooker knows, one cannot spend more money than one earns. This goes for personal, businesses and more especially, to our government bureaucracy.