Six firefighters hurt in LaGrange blaze
Six firefighters were in
–
jured in an early Monday
morning blaze in neigh
–
boring Troup County. All
are expected to survive
their injuries, but several
remain hospitalized in an
Atlanta hospital after the
early Labor Day blaze at a
residence in LaGrange.
According to the
LaGrange Fire Depart
–
ment, firefighters were
dispatched to a residential
structure fire in the 300
block of Revis Street at
2:50 a.m. eastern time on
Monday morning. When
firefighters arrived, they
discovered a residence
engulfed in flames.
Firefighters entered the
burning structure in search
of any person who may
By Alton Mitchell
Correspondent
The pieces are starting to
come together as the city of
Lanett prepares to host its
second annual Lanett City
Film Festival this weekend
in the heart of downtown
Lanett. The event which
was called a great success
in its inaugural year is set to
be even bigger this year as
talented film markers from
around the area converge
on Lanett to show their hard
work to the public.
The film festival is set
for September 7th and 8th.
It will be held at the New
Horizon Community The
–
atre with additional venues
including Lanett City Hall
and Jane K. Farrar Event
Center.
This year’s festival will
screen shorts and features
in various categories from
documentaries to short
films for judging. The
festival will also feature a
special guest this year, Tony
By Josh Harvill
Chambers County
Engineer
In October of 2015,
the Chambers County
Commission adopted
a 10-year Transporta
–
tion Infrastructure Plan.
Through that plan, the
County has prioritized its
Road and Bridge plans
through 2025. Annually,
the County Commission
receives a report from the
Highway Department of
the progress of the plan
and can amend the plan as
needed. During the first
2 years of the plan (2016
and 2017) Chambers
County resurfaced or re
–
constructed approximately
8.9 miles of paved roads
for an investment of over
$1.15 Million.
During 2018, Cham
–
bers County budgeted
to improve 5 projects,
totaling 5.31 miles of
paved road resurfacing
for $700,000. So far this
summer, construction is
complete on 4 of those
projects: CR 196 (Brisky
Road), from CR 195 west
0.66 miles; CR 500, from
CR 279 east 1.2 miles; CR
279 (Ben Brown Road),
from US Highway 29
south 2.02 miles to the
Lee County Line; and CR
388, from US Highway
29 east 0.89 miles to CR
279. Resurfacing should
be completed soon on CR
446, from CR 266 west
0.54 miles.
“I’m excited for those
citizens of our County that
will be affected by these
projects, but we would like
to and need to do more”
Commissioner David
Eastridge stated. “Our
Highway Department has
provided us with a 10 Year
Transportation Plan. That
plan has prioritized proj
–
ects based on the funding
that we’re confident in
receiving. Unfortunately,
it also reflects the needs
that exist and the crisis we
face, County wide, as it
relates to the condition of
our roads.”
According to the High
–
way Department, it would
take about $27 Million
to improve the 163 miles
identified as unsatisfac
–
tory. Chambers County
maintains approximately
443 miles of paved roads
and 341 miles of dirt
roads.
“Our rural roads are
suffering” County Engi
–
neer Harvill explained.
“With revenue not meet
–
ing the needs, there are
numerous low volume
rural roads that haven’t
been resurfaced since they
were built, in the 50’s and
60’s. We’ve had to focus
our efforts on high traffic
volume “collector” roads
but we have also made our
Industrial Parks and higher
density residential areas a
priority.” County Engi
–
neer Harvill went on to ex
–
plain that Collector Roads
serve a critical role in the
roadway network by gath
–
ering traffic from Local
Roads and funneling them
to the higher classified
State and Federal Roads
such as US Highway 431
and Interstate 85. They
are vital to emergency
response and the transport
of industrial, agricultural,
and commercial goods
within the County.
Even though many of
the roads in the more rural
parts of Chambers County
are not included in the 10
Year Plan, both Com
–
missioner Eastridge and
County Engineer Harvill
assured that County crews
will do everything that
they can to keep them safe
and passable.
Citizens can get
more information on
the condition of County
roads and bridges across
Alabama by visiting www.
drivealabama.org or look
for DRIVE Alabama on
Facebook, Twitter, and In
–
stagram. DRIVE Alabama
is a coalition of commu
–
nity leaders and citizens
led by county engineers
across the state seeking
to bring more attention to
Alabama’s growing infra
–
structure needs.
McFarr, who is a profes
–
sional stuntman for actor
Chris Pratt and has been
featured in films such as
Jurassic World, Guardians
of the Galaxy 2, and Pas
–
sengers.
The event is family
friendly and tickets can be
purchased at Lanett’s City
Hall leading up to the event
this weekend.
This years Lanett City Film Festival will feature speical
guest Tony McFarr (at right), stunt double for Chris Pratt
(at left) who’s been featured in films from Jurassic World
to Guardians of the Galaxy 2.
have been trapped in the
blaze. Reports indicate
there were two adults and
four children at the home
when the fire started. As
the firefighters were in
the structure searching for
people the fire flashed on
them.
Five firefighters inside
the structure used their
training and were able
to exit the structure but
did sustain burns. Four
of those firefighters were
transported to Grady Me
–
morial Hospital in Atlanta
where they remain hospi
–
talized with third-degree
burns. The injuries are not
said to be life-threatening
according to LaGrange
Fire.
Another firefighter
sustained injuries and was
transported to Wellstar
West Georgia Hospital in
LaGrange for treatment
and released. The sixth
firefighter sustained smoke
inhalation and was trans
–
ported to Wellstar West
Georgia as well.
LaGrange Fire has an
–
nounced the four injured
firefighters who remain
hospitalized in Atlanta are
Jordan Avera, Pete Tru
–
jillo, Josh Williams, and
Jonathan Williamson. The
two injured firefighters
with minor injuries were
identified as Jim Ormsby
and Sean Guerrero.
Fire officials are still
investigating what caused
the fire, but it is suspected
that a candle left burn
–
ing in the building may
be the cause of the blaze.
LaGrange Fire officials
say the home is a total
loss due to heavy damage
inside of the structure.