Six firefighters hurt in LaGrange blaze

Six firefighters were in

–

jured in an early Monday

morning blaze in neigh

–

boring Troup County. All

are expected to survive

their injuries, but several

remain hospitalized in an

Atlanta hospital after the

early Labor Day blaze at a

residence in LaGrange.

According to the

LaGrange Fire Depart

–

ment, firefighters were

dispatched to a residential

structure fire in the 300

block of Revis Street at

2:50 a.m. eastern time on

Monday morning. When

firefighters arrived, they

discovered a residence

engulfed in flames.

Firefighters entered the

burning structure in search

of any person who may

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

The pieces are starting to

come together as the city of

Lanett prepares to host its

second annual Lanett City

Film Festival this weekend

in the heart of downtown

Lanett. The event which

was called a great success

in its inaugural year is set to

be even bigger this year as

talented film markers from

around the area converge

on Lanett to show their hard

work to the public.

The film festival is set

for September 7th and 8th.

It will be held at the New

Horizon Community The

–

atre with additional venues

including Lanett City Hall

and Jane K. Farrar Event

Center.

This year’s festival will

screen shorts and features

in various categories from

documentaries to short

films for judging. The

festival will also feature a

special guest this year, Tony

By Josh Harvill

Chambers County

Engineer

In October of 2015,

the Chambers County

Commission adopted

a 10-year Transporta

–

tion Infrastructure Plan.

Through that plan, the

County has prioritized its

Road and Bridge plans

through 2025. Annually,

the County Commission

receives a report from the

Highway Department of

the progress of the plan

and can amend the plan as

needed. During the first

2 years of the plan (2016

and 2017) Chambers

County resurfaced or re

–

constructed approximately

8.9 miles of paved roads

for an investment of over

$1.15 Million.

During 2018, Cham

–

bers County budgeted

to improve 5 projects,

totaling 5.31 miles of

paved road resurfacing

for $700,000. So far this

summer, construction is

complete on 4 of those

projects: CR 196 (Brisky

Road), from CR 195 west

0.66 miles; CR 500, from

CR 279 east 1.2 miles; CR

279 (Ben Brown Road),

from US Highway 29

south 2.02 miles to the

Lee County Line; and CR

388, from US Highway

29 east 0.89 miles to CR

279. Resurfacing should

be completed soon on CR

446, from CR 266 west

0.54 miles.

“I’m excited for those

citizens of our County that

will be affected by these

projects, but we would like

to and need to do more”

Commissioner David

Eastridge stated. “Our

Highway Department has

provided us with a 10 Year

Transportation Plan. That

plan has prioritized proj

–

ects based on the funding

that we’re confident in

receiving. Unfortunately,

it also reflects the needs

that exist and the crisis we

face, County wide, as it

relates to the condition of

our roads.”

According to the High

–

way Department, it would

take about $27 Million

to improve the 163 miles

identified as unsatisfac

–

tory. Chambers County

maintains approximately

443 miles of paved roads

and 341 miles of dirt

roads.

“Our rural roads are

suffering” County Engi

–

neer Harvill explained.

“With revenue not meet

–

ing the needs, there are

numerous low volume

rural roads that haven’t

been resurfaced since they

were built, in the 50’s and

60’s. We’ve had to focus

our efforts on high traffic

volume “collector” roads

but we have also made our

Industrial Parks and higher

density residential areas a

priority.” County Engi

–

neer Harvill went on to ex

–

plain that Collector Roads

serve a critical role in the

roadway network by gath

–

ering traffic from Local

Roads and funneling them

to the higher classified

State and Federal Roads

such as US Highway 431

and Interstate 85. They

are vital to emergency

response and the transport

of industrial, agricultural,

and commercial goods

within the County.

Even though many of

the roads in the more rural

parts of Chambers County

are not included in the 10

Year Plan, both Com

–

missioner Eastridge and

County Engineer Harvill

assured that County crews

will do everything that

they can to keep them safe

and passable.

Citizens can get

more information on

the condition of County

roads and bridges across

Alabama by visiting www.

drivealabama.org or look

for DRIVE Alabama on

Facebook, Twitter, and In

–

stagram. DRIVE Alabama

is a coalition of commu

–

nity leaders and citizens

led by county engineers

across the state seeking

to bring more attention to

Alabama’s growing infra

–

structure needs.

McFarr, who is a profes

–

sional stuntman for actor

Chris Pratt and has been

featured in films such as

Jurassic World, Guardians

of the Galaxy 2, and Pas

–

sengers.

The event is family

friendly and tickets can be

purchased at Lanett’s City

Hall leading up to the event

this weekend.

This years Lanett City Film Festival will feature speical

guest Tony McFarr (at right), stunt double for Chris Pratt

(at left) who’s been featured in films from Jurassic World

to Guardians of the Galaxy 2.

have been trapped in the

blaze. Reports indicate

there were two adults and

four children at the home

when the fire started. As

the firefighters were in

the structure searching for

people the fire flashed on

them.

Five firefighters inside

the structure used their

training and were able

to exit the structure but

did sustain burns. Four

of those firefighters were

transported to Grady Me

–

morial Hospital in Atlanta

where they remain hospi

–

talized with third-degree

burns. The injuries are not

said to be life-threatening

according to LaGrange

Fire.

Another firefighter

sustained injuries and was

transported to Wellstar

West Georgia Hospital in

LaGrange for treatment

and released. The sixth

firefighter sustained smoke

inhalation and was trans

–

ported to Wellstar West

Georgia as well.

LaGrange Fire has an

–

nounced the four injured

firefighters who remain

hospitalized in Atlanta are

Jordan Avera, Pete Tru

–

jillo, Josh Williams, and

Jonathan Williamson. The

two injured firefighters

with minor injuries were

identified as Jim Ormsby

and Sean Guerrero.

Fire officials are still

investigating what caused

the fire, but it is suspected

that a candle left burn

–

ing in the building may

be the cause of the blaze.

LaGrange Fire officials

say the home is a total

loss due to heavy damage

inside of the structure.