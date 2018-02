Anquaevious Pollard, Ty Truitt, and Baroskious Dowdell, will continue their football careers at Independence Community College in Kansas.

National Signing Day, was Wednesday February 7th, National signing Day is the first day that a high school senior can sign a binding National Letter of Intent for college football with a school that is a member of the United States National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Class 2A area Lanett had quite a few to sign on National signing Day