Sledge’s wife charged in Arson case

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office arrested 62-year-old Dorothy Sledge on Tuesday, Feb. 20th. She is charged with Arson, 2nd degree after a fire at her Valley home back in October of 2017.



Her arrest stems from a grand jury indictment. The Alabama Attorney General’s Office confirms to News 3, Dorothy Sledge is the wife of 64-year-old Roland Sledge, a former Assistant District Attorney with Chambers County. Roland Sledge has already been arrested for Arson, 2nd degree in the same fire.

Roland Sledge was charged with Arson in the 2nd degree on Wednesday, January 3rd, 2018.

Major Mike Reynolds with Valley Police said Roland Sledge confessed to setting a fire at his home during an interview with police. The fire occurred back on Oct. 21, 2016, at Sledge’s home located off of U.S. Highway 29 in Valley.

“It could have totally went sideways and instead of Arson he could’ve been looking at homicide charges,” Major Reynolds said.

Deputy Fire Chief Kerry Pickard told News 3 the fire could have been deadly because Roland Sledge allegedly placed a gas can and propane tank close to the front door where firefighters entered the house.

“It created a very, very dangerous situation for our firefighters,” Pickard said. “They could have been easily killed. In essence, it was an ambush on the firefighters as they went through the front door.”

In June 2016, Roland Sledge was fired from his position as an assistant district attorney in Chambers County for allegedly practicing civil cases while working for the DA’s office. Roland Sledge was also charged last year with misappropriating funds as the conservator for an underage client. Roland Sledge was out on bond until his Arson arrest.

“As you live you find people get in extraordinary situations,” Major Reynolds said. “They do things that normally go outside the norm so I don’t know what kind of problems he had to get into this, but it could happen to just about anybody I guess.”