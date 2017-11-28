Smash ‘n grab robbers target E. Alabama business

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

Smash and grab robberies have been something that have been seen across the United States for decades. However, over the past week two businesses in East Alabama have become the victim of these type of bold and costly thefts. One of those businesses was hit last week in Chambers County and now police are seeking the persons involved in the crime.

According to a release from the Valley Police Department officers were dispatched to Givorns Foods located on the Fairfax Bypass in Valley at 3:02 a.m. last Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the Valley area grocer in response to an alarm at the business. When officers arrived, they were astonished by what they had discovered.

Valley Police report that when they arrived on scene of the business they discovered entry had been made into the business through the front doors, the extent of that entry was later evident as surveillance footage released shows a white 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck back into the business causing structural damage to the doors and front glass of the building. After several attempts to back the vehicle into the store the driver then drives the vehicle through the front glass of the building on the opposite side and into the store.

A second suspect inside the building loads the businesses ATM machine into the back of the pickup truck and the two men flee the store from the entry point where the truck was initially backed into the business. Police were able to get a license plate number from the truck which Valley Police indicate came back to a vehicle stolen on Monday from Duluth, Georgia north of Atlanta.

Police continue to seek the vehicle involved in the theft. Officers indicate the vehicle should have damage to the front, rear, and sides of its body. Police indicate the suspects in the theft are two African American males. There has been no word on if any money was contained in the ATM. Valley Police ask anyone with information on the theft to contact their agency at (334)756-5200 or (334)756-8200 for the Greater Valley Area Crime Stoppers.

On Monday morning police in neighboring Lee County investigated a similar attempted smash and grab robbery at a Smiths Station gun store. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to Flat Iron Arms on Lee Road 246 in Smiths Station at 3:23 a.m. in response to an alarm at the business.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the front of the business had been breached by a vehicle causing the front of the stores glass to be smashed. Surveillance footage shows a white pickup truck back into the business and smash the glass at the front of the business. Police believe the truck is a late model Ford F-150 pick-up truck. Two subjects are seen running into the business covered from head to toe.

Lee County investigators indicate the persons entered the business and left within 4 minutes. Police and Flat Iron Arms both indicate that nothing was taken in the burglary. The same business was burglarized on October 15th in a similar manner. Police have not yet located a suspect in that case as well. Investigators ask anyone with information to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (334)737-7150 or (334)737-7155.

Police have not made any arrest in either burglary and both cases remain open