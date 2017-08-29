Smith named Fire Chief of Year

It has been an exciting weekend for West Point FD. Yesterday evening two of our personnel were in attendance at the Georgia Fire Services Awards Ceremony, and both were presented awards for there hard work and dedication to the fire service.

Chief Smith was presented with the Fire Chief of the Year Award by the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs. Over Chief Smith’s 32 year career in the fire service he has not wavered from his commitment to the fire service which is to provide the highest level of fire and emergency protection to the citizens he is sworn to protect. He is not only a Great Fire Chief, he is an extraordinary person, and a true example of leadership and integrity. He shows this in his commitment to his staff, city division, and the fire service in the state of Georgia. Congratulations Chief on your well deserved award!

Firefighter/Paramedic Levi Richardson was also presented the Firefighter of the Year Award by the Georgia State Firefighters Association. The GSFA Firefighter of the Year Award is the highest honor presented by the association. After joining the West Point Fire Department in 2014, Levi has been assigned to multiple roles including: lead firefighter, apparatus operator and lead medic assigned to our EMS transport unit. Within 14 months he passed the NREMT-Paramedic exam. Richardson is known to step out and take on multiple responsibilities around the station. Congratulations Levi on your well deserved award!

Way to go guys for setting the standard state wide!