Home News Smith serves as page
Smith serves as page
News
Top Stories
0

Smith serves as page

0
0
A1 Smith
now viewing

Smith serves as page

A1 Diane
now playing

Celebrating Black History Month

A1 Rice, Boyette
now playing

Boyette & Rice Modern day Bonnie & Clyde?

Grand Jury list 20 courthouse items that need repair

Council moves to purchase land for LaFayette Cemetery

A2 Scholars bowl middle school
now playing

Oliver, Sorrells top scorers at Scholar’s Bowl

A2 3 men
now playing

Teachers Learning Forestry

Wilcox Mike 2
now playing

Mike's Musings - Do I belong in an insane asylum

Dropping my first deer

More Treasure Stories

Teachers attend forestry meeting

Tytianna Smith and Rep Fincher starting the session with the pledge of allegiance.
One of LaFayette High School senior students got the honor of being chosen to be a Legislative Page for House Representative Bob Fincher from House District 37 last week.

Tytianna Smith a Senior at LaFayette High School spent the week of Feb 7-9 in Montgomery assisting on the House floor.

Tytianna is one of LaFayette’s finest and brightest students.
Assistant Principal state: We are so very proud of her and how well she represents our school and community.

We look forward to her being a community leader very soon.
Photo by Pamela Holloway

Related posts:

  1. LHS receives $2K check
  2. LaFayette honors teacher with Travis Smith Day April 26th
  3. aFayette honors veterans
  4. LHS coach Travis Smith teams with U.N.I.T.E. to help students see possible futures
slandon
Related Posts
A1 Diane

Celebrating Black History Month

slandon 0
A1 Rice, Boyette

Boyette & Rice Modern day Bonnie & Clyde?

slandon 0

Grand Jury list 20 courthouse items that need repair

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video