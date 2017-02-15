Smith serves as page

One of LaFayette High School senior students got the honor of being chosen to be a Legislative Page for House Representative Bob Fincher from House District 37 last week.

Tytianna Smith a Senior at LaFayette High School spent the week of Feb 7-9 in Montgomery assisting on the House floor.

Tytianna is one of LaFayette’s finest and brightest students.

Assistant Principal state: We are so very proud of her and how well she represents our school and community.

We look forward to her being a community leader very soon.

Photo by Pamela Holloway