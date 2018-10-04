Home News Local Smith, Vines remembered at Jack O’Lantern Lane
Local
0

Smith, Vines remembered at Jack O’Lantern Lane

0
0

Smith, Vines remembered at Jack O’Lantern Lane

Flooded Neighborhood Street
now playing

Environmental Concerns Rise With Flood Waters Following Florence

Rebels upset Kingswood homecoming, still undefeated

Bulldogs back in winning column, destroy Blue Devil homecoming

Funeral home adds new vehicles

Sheriff recognizes deputies

The Loss of A Friend Bill Fraizer

A Reason To Celebrate Jody Fuller

Mike’s Musings

City targets four more nuisance properties

Healthy messaging signs installed on walking trail

Last weekend Jack O’
Lantern Lane held a trib-
ute to two of its longtime
friends and employees
that had passed away
this last year. Tad Smith,
husband of Donna An-
drews Smith had worked
at the pumpkin patch for
14 years. Chester Vines,
husband of Teresa Vines
worked at the Pumpkin
Patch for 3 years.
The owners of Jack O’
Lantern Lane, Tammy
and Glenn Morgan
recognized Chester and
Tad by placing memorial
plaques on two of their hayride wagons. Re-
membering their friends,
they also placed an Ala-
bama bow on Chester’s
Wagon and Tad’s Wagon
carried an Auburn bow.
Tad Smith and Chester
Vines families were
given the first wagon
ride of the season in their
loved ones memory.
Family released
white balloons on the
ride. Tammy Morgan
said, “We are all family
here at the patch. Both
Tad and Chester will be
missed but not forgot-
ten.”

Related posts:

  1. Fall fun at Jack-O-Lantern Lane
  2. Get in fall spirit at Jack O Lantern Lane
  3. Ramblin’ Around – Jack O Lantern Lane Pumpkin Patch
  4. Valley murder victim remembered
slandon
Related Posts

Funeral home adds new vehicles

slandon 0

Sheriff recognizes deputies

slandon 0

City targets four more nuisance properties

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video