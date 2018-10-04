Smith, Vines remembered at Jack O’Lantern Lane

Last weekend Jack O’

Lantern Lane held a trib-

ute to two of its longtime

friends and employees

that had passed away

this last year. Tad Smith,

husband of Donna An-

drews Smith had worked

at the pumpkin patch for

14 years. Chester Vines,

husband of Teresa Vines

worked at the Pumpkin

Patch for 3 years.

The owners of Jack O’

Lantern Lane, Tammy

and Glenn Morgan

recognized Chester and

Tad by placing memorial

plaques on two of their hayride wagons. Re-

membering their friends,

they also placed an Ala-

bama bow on Chester’s

Wagon and Tad’s Wagon

carried an Auburn bow.

Tad Smith and Chester

Vines families were

given the first wagon

ride of the season in their

loved ones memory.

Family released

white balloons on the

ride. Tammy Morgan

said, “We are all family

here at the patch. Both

Tad and Chester will be

missed but not forgot-

ten.”