Smith, Vines remembered at Jack O’Lantern Lane

Last weekend Jack O’
Lantern Lane held a trib-
ute to two of its longtime
friends and employees
that had passed away
this last year. Tad Smith,
husband of Donna An-
drews Smith had worked
at the pumpkin patch for
14 years. Chester Vines,
husband of Teresa Vines
worked at the Pumpkin
Patch for 3 years.
The owners of Jack O’
Lantern Lane, Tammy
and Glenn Morgan
recognized Chester and
Tad by placing memorial
plaques on two of their hayride wagons. Re-
membering their friends,
they also placed an Ala-
bama bow on Chester’s
Wagon and Tad’s Wagon
carried an Auburn bow.
Tad Smith and Chester
Vines families were
given the first wagon
ride of the season in their
loved ones memory.
Family released
white balloons on the
ride. Tammy Morgan
said, “We are all family
here at the patch. Both
Tad and Chester will be
missed but not forgot-
ten.”
