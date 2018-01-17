Snow, ice, cold expected today

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency effective at 6:00 p.m. Monday the 15th and lasting thru Wednesday the 17th for all Alabama counties in preparation for potential severe winter weather.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a large portion of Alabama in anticipation of snow, sleet and freezing rain in and near the areas under the advisory.

“All Alabamians should take time to be prepared for the potential of winter weather. I have directed essential state agencies to be on the ready should they be needed over the next couple of days,” Governor Ivey said. “As with any severe weather event, being prepared is of utmost importance. Everyone should take the necessary precautions now and stay informed of the latest weather forecasts for their area. This State of Emergency will ensure that all available state resources are ready if and when they are needed.”

Up to an inch of snow is possible for Chambers and Lee Counties. When the snow hits the ground it is expected to flash freeze which would create black ice and hazardous driving conditions. Wednesday’s actual temperatures are not expected to be above freezing and wind chill readings could be as low as 5 degrees.

Both Chambers County Schools and Chambers Academy have announced they will be closed Wednesday.