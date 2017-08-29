Home News Featured Stories Social Club donates supplies
Social Club donates supplies
Featured Stories
News
0

Social Club donates supplies

0
0
8-30-17 Lafeyette Eastside Elementary Donation
now viewing

Social Club donates supplies

8-30-17 Annie Mae Bledsoe turning 100
now playing

Give me flowers now says centenarian

“Someone is going to die” residents tell board

A Penny for your thoughts

109 face drug charges in Chambers County

Opelika citizens rally against recent violence

8-30-17 BBQ 000_1096
now playing

Swinerton Energy hosts BBQ for employees

8-30-17 Jessica Yeager
now playing

Commission honors EMA’s Yeager

Smith named Fire Chief of Year

Authorities search for police imposter in Opelika

Tommy Weldon copy
now playing

Groups name Weldon “Outstanding Volunteer”

By Pam Holloway

LaFayette Eastside Elementary School, located within the Chambers County school district recently received a generous donation of school supplies. 

This donation was made possible thanks to the efforts of the Gentlemen Unlimited Social Club of Opelika, AL.

Six boxes stuffed with everything ranging from notebook paper to rulers were given.  In hopes of providing students who are less fortunate with supplies that are needed for full participation and success within today’s classrooms.

The list of members include the following:  Curtis Thomas (President), George Gilliam (Treasurer), Ingram Lilly, Jr. (Member), Curran Hale (Member), Victor Nelms (Member), Harvey Nelms (Member), Eddie Robinson (Asst. Treasurer), Matthew Kirk (Member), Eric Davidson (Vice President), Ben Tinsley (Business Manager), Kenny Miller (Secretary), and  Jerry Tinsley (Member). 

The school is very appreciative of the generosity of the Gentlemen Unlimited Social Club.

Related posts:

  1. Chambers Academy holds Beta Club induction
  2. Fergerson-Holloway event provides school supplies to local students
  3. Powell students warned about Social Media
  4. Rotary Club dedicates bench
slandon
Related Posts
8-30-17 Annie Mae Bledsoe turning 100

Give me flowers now says centenarian

slandon 0

“Someone is going to die” residents tell board

slandon 0

A Penny for your thoughts

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video