Social Club donates supplies

By Pam Holloway

LaFayette Eastside Elementary School, located within the Chambers County school district recently received a generous donation of school supplies.

This donation was made possible thanks to the efforts of the Gentlemen Unlimited Social Club of Opelika, AL.

Six boxes stuffed with everything ranging from notebook paper to rulers were given. In hopes of providing students who are less fortunate with supplies that are needed for full participation and success within today’s classrooms.



The list of members include the following: Curtis Thomas (President), George Gilliam (Treasurer), Ingram Lilly, Jr. (Member), Curran Hale (Member), Victor Nelms (Member), Harvey Nelms (Member), Eddie Robinson (Asst. Treasurer), Matthew Kirk (Member), Eric Davidson (Vice President), Ben Tinsley (Business Manager), Kenny Miller (Secretary), and Jerry Tinsley (Member).

The school is very appreciative of the generosity of the Gentlemen Unlimited Social Club.