Softball team seeks to use baseball field

By Alton Mitchell

Outdoor activities are certainly on the minds of local officials and citizens lately as projects such as LaFayette’s new city park are beginning to develop and downtown beautification projects are taking shape through the streetscape projects in downtown LaFayette. In addition to these projects a proposal brought before LaFayette last week is set to shine a little light on one of LaFayette’s youth sports programs.

Coach James Lucas has approached members of LaFayette’s city council to ask for permission from the city to use the baseball field across from the stadium in LaFayette for home softball games. The team is set to play a total of seven home games this year.

In the past the team has used the fields at J.P. Powell Middle School. Coach Lucas has stated the facility at the middle school is still a good practice facility, but a lack of lighting has made some night sessions difficult and that is one reason why he is asking for use of the baseball fields.

“We want to work with you in any way possible to help the youth,” Mayor Moody told Coach Lucas.