Some students back to school this week

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

It seems as though it was just a few short weeks ago as the class of 2017 was awarded their final graduation honors at various schools around Chambers County. As hundreds of students from schools such as LaFayette High School, Chambers Academy, Valley High School, and Lanett High School made their final graduation marches it was destined that with their departure a new class would be on the horizon. That time has now arrived as students are set to embark on the new school year with some classes starting as early as this week.

Students from around Chambers County are now packing their backpacks and picking up their last items while soaking up the last days of summer break as classes are on the horizon for thousands of students across the county. The majority of students across the county will not see the doors of their schools open back until next week, but a few including some in LaFayette are heading back to the classroom this week.



Chambers Academy in LaFayette is among the first schools this year to start. Classes will begin on Thursday August 10th for students whom attend Chambers Academy. In addition to Chambers Academy restarting this week students at Springwood Academy are also heading back to the classroom on Thursday.

Student enrolled in public schools through the Chambers County School District will have an additional week to enjoy their summer vacation as classes are not set to begin until next Thursday August 17th.

Despite the start of classes still being a week away events are scheduled at some Chambers County Schools in LaFayette this week. On the evening of Wednesday August 9th an open house will be held a Eastside Elementary at 5:30 pm. On that same evening from 5-6 pm Pre-K orientation will take place at Eastside in room 601. The following day on Thursday evening at 5:30 pm JP Powell will host its open house at 4:30 pm

As classes begin motorist should also be aware of reduced speed limits and school zones, but should continue to exercise caution in residential areas and other roadways as students heading to and from school will create an increase in pedestrian traffic as well as bus riders will also be exiting and entering buses across the city and county.