Sorority Honored by Opelika City Council

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. was founded January 16, 1920, at Howard University, Washington, D.C. The Sorority was more than an organization-it was a movement, a belief system that reflected, at its core, the desire to provide true Service, to embrace Scholarship, to set a standard for Sisterly Love and to define the noble concept of Finer Womanhood. This belief has sustained and encouraged Zetas around the world to hold fast to the ideals initiated and developed by its earliest members. On January 16, 2020 Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated will celebrate their Centennial year. The City of Opelika’s Mayor, Gary Fuller, signed a proclamation January 16, 2020 as Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated Day in Opelika. Pictured with Mayor Fuller are some of the local chapter members of Psi Gamma Zeta. Psi Gamma Zeta chapter has been active in the East Alabama community since 2010.

