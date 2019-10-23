Sorority Shows Dancing Moves For Prom

Auburn University Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Inc. and Valley Haven School Students.

On Thursday, October 17, 2019, The Auburn University Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Inc. came to Valley Haven School to teach a fun Electric Slide dance class to help the individuals that attend the school get ready to dance the day away at the school’s upcoming prom.

The class was open to anyone that wanted to attend. It lasted about an hour.



New friendships were made and the hour was filled with music, laughter and fun by all.



Valley Haven individuals always enjoy meeting new people and have invited the ladies to attend the school’s annual prom, which will take place on Friday, October 25 at 10:00 am at Mount Herman Baptist Church.



Delta Sigma Theta Inc. is a national group of predominantly African-American college educated women. It was founded on January 13, 1913. It is a private non-profit organization whose purpose is to provide assistance and support through established programs in local communities throughout the world. The members enjoyed their time spent at Valley Haven and are looking forward to doing many different activities with their new friends in the future.