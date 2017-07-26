Southern do’s and dont’s

By Paul Richardson

Some old southern customs live long and die hard. For instance, it is still acceptable to eat fried chicken with your fingers, pour coffee in a cup then slurp it as loudly as possible, to say “yes ma’am and no ma’am” to any woman, even ones half your age, and to hold the door for all of the female persuasion.

But according to the new book on Redneck Etiquette, a few customs have outlived their usefulness while old ones have gained new life. Here is a sampling.

Livestock is usually a poor choice for a wedding gift.

It is not okay for the groom to bring a date to the wedding.

When dancing, never remove undergarments, no matter how hot it is.

A bridal veil made of window screen is not only cost effective but also a proven fly deterrent.

For the groom, at least rent a tux this one time. A leisure suit with a cummerbund and a clean bowling shirt can create a tacky appearance. But even that is better than cut off jeans, overall, and flip flops.

Though uncomfortable, say yes to socks and shoes for this special occasion.

Never take a beer to a job interview or ask if they check criminal records.

Always say “Excuse me” after getting sick in someone else’s car.

It’s considered tacky to take a cooler to church.

Even if you’re certain that you are included in the will, it’s considered bad taste to drive a U-Haul to the funeral home.

The socially refined never fish coins out of public toilets, especially if other people are around.

That big white thing in public urinals is not a mint.

Always provide an alibi to the police for family members.

Always remember to bait her hook on the first date.

Don’t be alarmed if you can’t hear a word anyone is saying. Remember, aging is not for sissies.

Another sure sign of old age impatience is when you don’t like traffic, waiting in line, loud children, politicians, spicy food, annoying phone calls, and your mind is awake a hour before your body.

In fact, just stay off the phone completely. If I want to talk, I’ll call you.

Life is simpler when you plow around the stump.

When you wallow with pigs, expect to get dirty. Good judgment comes from experience, and a lotta that comes from bad judgment. Most times, it just gets down to common sense.

Never scuffle with an ornery old geezer. If he’s too old to fight, he’ll just shoot you instead.

Sometimes you get, and sometimes you get got. It’s the way of life. In the end, it’ll all average out, so get used to a few bumps in the road.

Have patience, a little understanding and practice these new rules and you’ll live an uncomplicated, happy life. You’ll know when you have reached the old age milestones when your little black book only contains nothing but names ending in M.D.

If you think about it, life actually makes perfect sense, when you remember that whatever can go wrong, will, usually at the most inopportune times.

(Opinions express may not necessarily be shared or endorsed by this publication.)

New e-mail address sunarticles@mail.com