Southern Union Celebrates Homecoming Nov. 16

Southern Union State Community College invites alumni and friends of the college to join in its Homecoming festivities Saturday, November 16.



The Bison Basketball teams will take on Wallace Selma with the ladies tipping off at 2:00 p.m. and the men at 4:00 p.m.



A highlight of the afternoon will be the presentation of the Homecoming Court and crowning of the Homecoming Queen which will take place during halftime of the men’s game. Members of the homecoming court are: Tori Brown (Wadley), Maggie Edwards (Woodland), A’niah Ford (Alexander City), Hannah Peoples (Childersburg), Kylee Ray (Wedowee) and Madelynn Sheppard (Wedowee).



For the first time, SU will crown a Homecoming King at the festivities. Candidates for King are: Corey Adams (Valley), Tucker Allen (Woodland), Samuel Leva (Lanett), Jake Lipham (Ashland), Oliver Mills (Valley) and Billy Turner (Wedowee).



The Queen and King will be chosen by popular vote among the students.



Homecoming is sponsored by the SU Student Government Association. Numerous activities and Sprit Days are planned for the week prior to the game.