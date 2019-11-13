Home News School Southern Union Celebrates Homecoming Nov. 16
School
0

Southern Union Celebrates Homecoming Nov. 16

0
0

Southern Union Celebrates Homecoming Nov. 16

Vetran-speakers
now playing

Lafayette High School Hears From a Captain in Recognition of Veterans Day

11-13-19-Vets-IMG_4808
now playing

CA Offer Thanks to Those Who Served on Veterans Day

Two LaFayette Schools Receive Failing Grades

Jones Elected Chambers Commission Chair

Lashley Convicted of Robbing Bank

No Waiting List for Pre-K

IMG_4817
now playing

Sex Trafficking Prompts Chambers Meeting

now playing

Avoid Business Bankruptcy With Money Saving Tips

Community Events

Happenings

Southern Union State Community College invites alumni and friends of the college to join in its Homecoming festivities Saturday, November 16.

The Bison Basketball teams will take on Wallace Selma with the ladies tipping off at 2:00 p.m. and the men at 4:00 p.m.

A highlight of the afternoon will be the presentation of the Homecoming Court and crowning of the Homecoming Queen which will take place during halftime of the men’s game. Members of the homecoming court are: Tori Brown (Wadley), Maggie Edwards (Woodland), A’niah Ford (Alexander City), Hannah Peoples (Childersburg), Kylee Ray (Wedowee) and Madelynn Sheppard (Wedowee).

For the first time, SU will crown a Homecoming King at the festivities. Candidates for King are: Corey Adams (Valley), Tucker Allen (Woodland), Samuel Leva (Lanett), Jake Lipham (Ashland), Oliver Mills (Valley) and Billy Turner (Wedowee).

The Queen and King will be chosen by popular vote among the students.

Homecoming is sponsored by the SU Student Government Association. Numerous activities and Sprit Days are planned for the week prior to the game.

No related posts.

The LaFayette Sun
Related Posts

Two LaFayette Schools Receive Failing Grades

The LaFayette Sun 0

No Waiting List for Pre-K

The LaFayette Sun 0

Must Have ID To Enter Schools

The LaFayette Sun 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video