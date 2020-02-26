Speaker Uses Magic to Connect with Teachers, Students

Showing the students how he is getting locked down into Houdini’s Straight Jacket, Jason Michaels is tied up by sixth grade teacher, Jeff Hines.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Chambers Academy hosted Mr. Jason Michaels as part of a staff development training program for our teachers. Mr. Michaels travelled from Nashville, TN to meet the entire CA staff for training in the school’s library. He is a native of Murfreesboro, TN and has studied as a magician for over twenty years. Michaels has shared his message and presentation on five continents, in over twenty different countries, as well as more than 30 states across the U.S.A. Jason Michaels is a TEDx and professional speaker on the subjects of resilience, overcoming adversity and achieving high performance. His program is designed to lift up both educators and their students. His hashtag for his program is #DOTHEIMPOSSIBLE



Michaels explained how students can deal with “impossible challenges” and overwhelming odds every day. He related to both staff and students alike as no one knows this better than Jason Michaels. He emphasized his own true story of growing up with Tourette Syndrome – a misunderstood, debilitating neurological disorder – to teach resilience, and share how he defied all the naysayers who said it would be impossible to live his dream of becoming a professional entertainer. He taught his own LIVE B.I.G. system that empowers students to overcome their “impossible challenges” and accomplish their loftiest personal, academic, and athletic goals. The “B” was for “Belief” for students to realize their only limitations are what they believe. The “I” was for “Imagination” encouraging students to visualize their future successes as the key. Finally, the “G” was to encourage them to go forth and do it by thinking outside the box to do outside the box!



Additionally, he visited students in four separate grade level classrooms and shared a presentation at 11 a.m. that morning for all students in grades 4-12 at a school wide assembly in the gymnasium.



His program instantly connected with students as he used his skills as a magician to grab their attention. Mr. Michael’s goal was to teach the students powerful tools that will enable them to overcome adversity on their way to becoming high achievers.



Some of the program highlights included escaping from a straight jacket before the eyes of the crowd, tying knots with a piece of rope without letting go of either end, and using slight of hand to show the difference between illusion and reality. Michaels also shared his tips with the staff for working with children that deal with the effects of Tourette’s Syndrome that cause rapid, repetitive, and uncontrollable movements. He compared the disorder to a level of hyper focus that will result in tics that cause strong rapid uncontrollable responses as well as tics that only seldom occur. Michaels noted that Tourette’s Syndrome occurs in 1 out of every 160 people. Approaches to concentration and relaxation will help individuals learn how to mask their tics to make them invisible to others. He added that daily quiet time with focused breathing and meditation help him manage his own T.S.



Finally, Michaels donated an autographed copy of his book to the Chambers Academy library. Published in 2017, by Jason Michaels, his book is entitled You Can Do The Impossible Too!



The professional development program and student assembly was a big success for both staff and students at CA! We are continuing to work to make a positive difference for all of our students.