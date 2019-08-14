Spotlight on Eastside Teacher – Shenika Threadgill

By Pam Holloway

Correspondent

The winner of The La-

Fayette Sun’s « How do

you get ready your room

ready or school competition

is Mrs. Shenika

Threadgill.

Mrs. Threadgill, is a

2nd grade teacher at Eastside

Elementary School

in Lafayette.

This is Mrs. Threadgill’s

8th year teaching

in Lafayette. Her favorite

subject is Science. Favorite

color is Pink. Favorite

season is Fall. Favorite

sport is Basketball and

Cheerleading. Favorite

Restaurant is Olive

Garden. Favorite Hobby

is watching T.V.. Favorite

food is chicken Quesadillas.

Favorite drink is

Starbucks Frappucinno.

Favorite store is Target.

Favorite Candy is ALL

things chocolate. Favorite

Book is Chevrolet Webb.

Mrs. Threadgill grew

up in Thomasville Georgia.

She moved to Alabama

with her husband

Coach Obadiah Threadgill

in 2005.

She and her husband

have a 5 year old daughter

named Tatum and a 12

year old fur baby named

Bella.

Mrs. Threadgill earned

a bachelors degree from

Albany State University,

and a masters degree from

Auburn University at

Montgomery.

Threadgill’s goals this

year for her students are

to ensure they are successful

each day that they

start fresh, and work diligently,

improvise, adapt

and overcome their

challenges.

Each year, Mrs

Threadgill likes to do a

different theme in her

classroom. It helps to

differentiate the different

groups of students each

year.

“I’ll always remember

this group as the “flower

class”! said Mrs. Threadgill.

“Overall, I just really

like for my classroom to

be comfortable and inviting.

I want it to feel like

a place where students

feel safe. I take pride in

creating an environment

where students enjoy being.

When they are happy

in their learning environment,

they are more

willing to give their best

effort.”

