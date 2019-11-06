Spotlight Shines on Rebel Seniors

Photos by Taphne Nelson – Senior football players and cheerleaders.

Front row L>R Connor Gregory, Jake Waldrop, Maci Harmon, Shelly Keebler, Lizzie Keebler, Trent Thompson, Isaac Gardner

Back Row L>R Brody Smoot, Raphe Daniel, Braxton Allen, Caydon Smoot, Dijon Darden, Gabe Brooks, Quay Johnson

By Ashley Oliver- Correspondent

The LaFayette Sun would like to recognize the Chambers Academy senior athletes participating in fall sports.

Jake Waldrop

Jake is the son of Mack Waldrop and Jamie Waldrop. He has played football and basketball at Chambers Academy since he began school at CA in the 7th grade. Jake is also a member of the National Beta Club. He was recognized in 2018 as a NAAPS All-American football player and was part of the All-American team. Jake plans to play college football and major in architecture to become a contractor.

Gabe Brooks

Gabe is the son of Wesley and Kim Brooks. Gabe has played four years of varsity football and 3 years of basketball. He is a member of the National Beta Club. Gabe plans to play college football but hasn’t decided where at the current time. He would like to get a degree in Criminal Justice.

Lizzie Keebler

Lizzie is the daughter of Melissa and Joey Bruce and Josh and Jamie Keebler. Lizzie is the current SGA president at Chambers Academy. She is also been a member of the National Beta Club, Pep Club and Rotary club. Lizzie plays club basketball with the Auburn Raptors and also plays school basketball. She has been a cheerleader for 4 years at CA and played volleyball and softball one year. Lizzie is a member of Center Baptist Church. She plans to try out for cheerleader at Southern Union and complete the radiology program. Lizzie has a big head start on college as dual enrollment has allowed her to complete the first year while still in high school.

Caydon Smoot

Caydon is the son of Steve and Donna Smoot and the grandson of Bobby and Beverly Brewster and Randy and Manda Smoot. He has played football and baseball for 4 years and basketball for 2 years at Chambers Academy. He is the recipient of the Don McGinty Award for 2017. Caydon plans to attend Huntingdon College to further his football and possibly baseball career. Caydon is a member of Plant City Methodist Church. Caydon wanted to give an appreciation shout out to his parents, grandparents, and all others that have helped him succeed by offering him support over the years.

Dijon Darden

Dijon is the son of Deretha Darden. He has played football and baseball the last 4 years at Chambers Academy. While still undecided about which college he will attend, he does plan on playing football and obtaining a degree in Sports Management.

Shelly Keebler

Shelly is the daughter of Melissa and Joey Bruce and Josh and Jamie Keebler. Shelly has been a cheerleader for 4 years at CA and was selected as a UCA all-American cheerleader for 2019. She has played basketball and volleyball at CA as well as playing club basketball for the Auburn Raptors. She is a member of the math team, technology team, rotary and the National Beta Club. Shelly is a member of Center Baptist Church. Shelly has participated in college dual enrollment and will have completed her first year of college when she begins in the fall. She plans on attending the University of Alabama and majoring in Marketing Management.

Brody Smoot

Brody is the son of Steve and Donna Smoot. He has played football and baseball for 4 fours at CA and basketball for 1 year. Brody enjoys making sports graphics and writing sports articles. He plans to attend Huntingdon college to play football and major in journalism.

Connor Gregory

Connor is the son of Michael and Ra Mona Gregory. He has played football for 4 years and is on the fishing team. Connor is a member of the National Beta Club as well as the National Technical Honor Society. He was selected this year’s cheerleader sweetheart. Connor plans to attend Southern Union to pursue a degree in industrial electricity.

Audra Slay

Audra is the daughter of Phil and Kim Slay. She has played basketball and volleyball at Chambers Academy. She was selected to play on the AISA All-Star volleyball team this year. Audra is also a member of the National Beta Club. Audra enjoys barrel racing in her free time. She plans to attend Southern Union and complete the welding program.

Isaac Gardner

Isaac is the son of Richard and Tiffany Gardner. This is his first year at CA. He plays football and baseball and is a member of the fishing team. He is also a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Isaac is undecided on which college he will attend, but would like to earn a degree in Sports Management.

Taquavious Johnson

“Quay” is the son of Tommy and Marylin Johnson. He has played football and basketball in his years at CA. He currently serves as the varsity football manager, and loves lifting weights and training with the team. Quay is a member of the SGA and drama Club. Quay represented Chambers Academy this past summer at Alabama Boys State in Tuscaloosa. He plans to attend Southern Union and transfer to Auburn to become an Athletic trainer.

Maci Harmon

Maci is the daughter of Ashley and Dori Harmon. She is the current captain of the CA cheer squad and was selected as an AISA all-star cheerleader for 2019 and AISA All-American cheerleader for 2018. Maci was voted football sweetheart by this year’s football team. Maci is a member of the Pep club, SGA, and National Beta Club. She also serves as a junior ambassador for the Chamber of Commerce. Maci is a member of the Penton Church of God. Maci, although uncertain as to which college she will attend, plans to become a journalist.

Braxton Allen

Braxton is the son of Clint and Jennifer Allen. He is the current CA Beta Club president. He plays football, basketball and baseball. Braxton was recently voted Mr. Chambers Academy by the student body. He enjoys duck hunting in his spare time. Braxton plans to attend Southern Union to further his plans of becoming an electrical lineman.

Raphe Daniel

Raphe is the son of Terry and Vic Daniel. He plays football, basketball and baseball. Raphe was selected to represent Chambers Academy at Alabama Boys’ State in Tuscaloosa last summer. Raphe loves to travel and hopes to pursue aviation to become a pilot.

Trent Thompson

Trent is the son of Greg and Leigh Ann Thompson. He attends Church of the Highlands in Auburn. He has played football the past 2 years at Chambers Academy and was on the football and track teams while at Auburn High School. Trent plans to attend Southern Union to pursue a degree in engineering.