Spring Break stifles sports activity

Spring Break stifles sports activity

By Pamela Holloway
Correspondent

There wasn’t much to say about LaFayette High School sports this week seeing that all schools were on spring break. There were a few things that I need to mention concerning LaFayette High sports.

In boys basketball, My’Kale Trammell was an all-area boys basketball second team selection. My’Kale averaged 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He also had 81 steals on the season.

Jamarquez Boston-Gaines and Devin Foreman were chosen as honorable mention.

In girls basketball, Jasmine Pitts a junior at LaFayette High School was an all-area girls basketball second team selection. She averaged 18.5 points and 8 rebounds per game. She also has a total of 798 career points.

LaFayette Baseball had an off week for spring break and will resume play April 4 against the Wadley Bulldogs, April 5 against the Horseshoe Bend Generals (region game ), and April 7 against the Lanett Panthers (region game). All three games for baseball will be on the road.

LaFayette girls softball team had an off week as well due to spring break. LaFayette girls softball will return to the diamond on April 6 against the Booker T. Washington Golden Tigers and April 7 against Bullock County. Both girls games will be held in LaFayette.

Please come out and support the Bulldogs. The Lafayette Track Team was also off due to spring break but will pick back up this weekend traveling to Montgomery Al. to compete in Montgomery Academy Track meet starting at 9 am.

