Home News Standing Rock homeowners protest higher speed limit
News
Top Stories
0

Standing Rock homeowners protest higher speed limit

0
0

Standing Rock homeowners protest higher speed limit

a1 Relay for Life
now playing

Relay for Life in LaFayette Friday

Storms take down power lines, trees

Second suspect arrested in WP

Chambers County unemployment drops to 3.7%

a2 LAZY
now playing

Up On

Wilcox Mike 2
now playing

Mike’s Musings - So this is summer?

Little Girls and Slime

Can this be true?

Obituaries

Church Happenings 6-21-17

By Alton Mitchell

A group of residents from the Standing Rock community in Chambers County converged on LaFayette on Monday evening to address the Chambers County Commission on growing concerns with a recent speed limit increase in their community along a busy Chambers County road.

The Standing Rock community is a small unincorporated community located along Chambers County 278 between U.S. Highway 431 and the Georgia State Line near West Point Lake. The community is largely nestled along Chambers County 278 and is made up of mostly homes and churches.

The small community recently had its speed limit raised from 45 miles per hour to 55 miles per hour. The move to raise the speed limit was approved by County Commissioners on May 15th. Members of the Standing Rock Community are displeased with the increase and feel it’s a growing safety concern for their community.

A resident who was identified as Joel approached commission members and explained the layout of the Standing Rock Community. Joel explained that in a short course there are seventeen homes that are surrounded by twists, turns, and hills on 278. Many of the driveways of those homes go into the roadway and speeding motorist are making it difficult and dangerous for residents to safely get out of their driveways.

Commissioners listened to the concerns of residents as they were read out. The County Commission advised it usually does not rule on comments from the public at the time they are first discussed because it overstays the 3-minute time limit. The six residents who were at the meeting were allowed to discuss their concerns with County Engineer Josh Harvill and District 3 Commissioner Joe Blanks following the close of the regular commission meeting.

Related posts:

  1. How To Avoid the Worst Speed Traps in Alabama
  2. Standing Rock receives $200K for water line
  3. Speed limit raised on County Road 278
  4. West Rock plans $7 million expansion, many new jobs
slandon
Related Posts
a1 Relay for Life

Relay for Life in LaFayette Friday

slandon 0

Storms take down power lines, trees

slandon 0

Second suspect arrested in WP

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video